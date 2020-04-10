ENGLISH

    Google Pixel 4a Retail Box Revealed; Specifications, Launch Date Tipped

    Google is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone, the Pixel 4a. As the successor to the Google Pixel 3a, it was expected to launch at the Google I/O initially. However, with the event getting canceled, the Google Pixel 4a is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks and the complete specifications of the smartphone have been spotted.

    Google Pixel 4a Packaging Details
     

    As part of the fresh leaks, the retail packaging of the Google Pixel 4a appeared on Slashleaks, showcasing the phone in full glory. Earlier reports had given away a lot of specifications and from the looks of it, the Google Pixel 4a packs a design similar to its predecessor.

    USB Type-C fast charger

    The packaging details have revealed that the Pixel 4a has 18W USB Type-C fast charger in the box, but lacks Qi wireless charging support. It's also been confirmed that the smartphone will be available in Just Black and Barely Blue colors. There's a possibility of the smartphone coming in the off white shade as well.

    The Google Pixel 4a is expected to be featured in the affordable price segment. The official launch date is still unconfirmed. The starting price of the smartphone is expected to be $399, roughly Rs. 30,300.

    Google Pixel 4a Expected Features
     

    However, there is one major change with the rear camera module, which is largely similar to the Pixel 4 series. The Pixel 4a is expected to have a single 12.2 MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. Reports have confirmed that the Pixel 4a will feature a unibody plastic design with a 5.81-inch OLED display for FD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It's tipped to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC with Adreno 618 GPU.

    The Google Pixel 4a is expected to skip the Soli radar feature sported on the Pixel 4 series, instead, it will likely pack a punch-hole display. It will also feature Google's own Titan M security chip. Reports have also suggested a Google Pixel 4a XL is also expected.

    Other details expected on the Google Pixel 4a is a 3,080 mAh battery and will likely come with to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Earlier reports, however, noted that there is a 64GB variant as well.

    Friday, April 10, 2020, 11:24 [IST]
    X