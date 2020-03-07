Google Pixel 4a New Leak Reiterates Punch-Hole Display, Square-Rear Camera Module News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google Pixel 4a series has been out in the wild for quite some time now. The company was expected to announce both Pixel 4a and the Pixel 4a XL at its I/O 2020 Developer Conference meet which was scheduled for May 12. However, the event got canceled due to the global coronavirus outbreak. But, the search giant is expected to host an online event to showcase its new apps and the Pixel 4a series. Ahead of the launch, the live images of the standard model have surfaced over-the-web.

Google Pixel 4a Design Leaks

The Google Pixel 4a new leaked images showcase the design of the handset's fascia as well as the rear-panel. Starting with the front panel, the device can be seen sporting a tall display with a punch-hole placed on the top-left corner. The punch-hole seems smaller in size and the bezels on the sides are also narrow. But, it's the chin which is slightly thick compared to the remaining ends.

At the rear, there is a square-shaped camera module that houses a single sensor and an LED flash. This leak doesn't specify the sensor size. The circular fingerprint scanner can also be seen mounted on the back panel. It seems that both power and the volume keys are placed on the right panel.

Pixel 4a Expected Specs

The Pixel 4a has been leaked in the past with a flat display type measuring between 5.7- 5.8-inches. There has been no confirmation just yet if the device will feature the Project Soli-based Motion Sense technology as the standard Pixel 4 lineup.

The smartphone might make use of the Snapdragon 730 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB native storage. Software-wise, we could see the new Android 11 with a proprietary stock Android user experience. The battery details are yet to be confirmed, however, we expect a fast charging supported unit.

