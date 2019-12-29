ENGLISH

    Google Pixel 4a Renders Leak With Punch-Hole, Single Rear Camera

    Google seems to have already started working on the new Pixel series. The upcoming Pixel 4a series has just stopped by the rumor mill. This will be the second Pixel 'a' series by Google following the Pixel 3a lineup that debuted back in May this year. The Pixel 4a leak online gives us an insight into the renders.

    The leaks come via courtesy of 91Mobiles in association with poplar tipster @OnLeaks. The publication has shared a 360-degree video and the 5K renders of the Pixel 4a series. The leaked image suggests a tall display with a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

    The standard Pixel 4a is said to be equipped with a 5.7inch-5.8-inch display with thick bezels all around. However, they are considerably thinner than its predecessor, i.e, the Pixel 3a. At the right panel, the company has fitted the volume rockers and a power key painted in orange color.

    There is no port or key on the left. The 3.5mm headphone jack is placed at the bottom, while the bottom panel houses a USB Type-C port and the speaker grille. The rear panel seems to have a matte finish with a similar single-camera setup as the Pixel 4.

    However, the device could be equipped with more than just one sensor. The fingerprint scanner is also accommodated at the rear panel. The 'G' logo is inscribed at the bottom of the rear panel.

    As for the expected specifications, the Pixel 4a series could be powered by the new-gen mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 or 765 processor. It remains to be seen if Google also joins the 5G bandwagon with any of its launches next year. The hardware and software features of the upcoming Pixel 4a series are limited. But we are expecting some more details to surface in the coming days.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 29, 2019, 16:13 [IST]
