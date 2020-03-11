Google Pixel 4a Hands-On Video Emerges Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Google is likely to be working on the next-generation affordable smartphones with the Pixel 4a being one of the upcoming models. We have been coming across several rumors and leaks regarding the device for quite some time revealing almost all its key specifications. Now, a hands-on video of the alleged Google Pixel 4a has emerged online.

Previously, we saw the renders of the Google Pixel 4a hit the web. The leaked renders revealed the design of the smartphone including the presence of a square camera module at its rear and a punch-hole display. However, this is not the final design and just a leak so we shouldn't take it as the final one and should wait for an official confirmation.

Google Pixel 4a Leaked Specifications

From the leaked reports, the Google Pixel 4a arrives with a 5.81-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display has a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, the Pixel 4a gets the power from a Snapdragon 730 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM, 64GB ROM and Adreno 618 GPU.

The Pixel 4a is likely to arrive with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the leaked hands-on image also hinted at the same. For imaging, it looks like the upcoming smartphone will make use of a 12MP primary sensor with LED Flash and 4K video recording capability. The selfie camera sensor is said to be an 8MP sensor with video stabilization support.

On the battery front, the Pixel 4a is believed to feature a 3080mAh battery and a USB Type-C port for charging. As of now, there is no word regarding the presence of fast charging support. The other goodies of the Google Pixel 4a are said to include Android 10, dual SIM support, and other standard connectivity aspects.

Having said that, here is the hands-on video of the Google Pixel 4a. Take a look at the video and get to know further details of the smartphone.

Best Mobiles in India