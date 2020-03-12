Google Pixel 4a Pricing And Design Teased: Punch-Hole, Single Rear Camera In Tow News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google's upcoming affordable Pixel lineup, i.e, the Pixel 4a is arriving soon. Expected to launch in May this year, the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 4a XL have been making rounds online consistently. Just recently, a hands-on video of the Pixel 4a was spotted via leaks. Now, the device has been spotted on a billboard at a public place teasing the design as well as its pricing.

Google Pixel 4a Expected Pricing

The Pixel 4a's billboard teaser suggests the handset will debut with a starting price label of $400 which is roughly equivalent to Rs. 29,634. It is worth noting that the device's predecessor, i.e, the Pixel 3a also launched with the same price tag back in 2019.

Besides, the teaser poster reaffirms a punch-hole for the selfie camera positioned on the top-left. The teaser further reiterates a single camera on the back panel along with an LED flash. Also, the handset will accommodate a fingerprint scanner on the back panel instead of using an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

Lastly, the device is expected to arrive in white and black color options. It is worth noting that the design of the Pixel 4a resembles with the renders shared via the hands-on video recently. As for the leaked hardware, the Pixel 4a is said to use the octa-core Snapdragon 730 mid-range processor which is likely to be teamed up with Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB RAM, and 64GB native storage.

Software-wise, the smartphone is expected to debut with the Android 10 OS with a stock Android UI. The smartphone might be launched with a 5.81-inch FHD+ display with an FHD+ resolution. The primary camera on the rear is likely to pack a 12MP sensor and come with 4K video recording support. A 3,080 mAh battery is said to power the Pixel 4a.

