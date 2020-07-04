Apple Likely To Produce 80 Million iPhone 12 Powered By A14 Bionic SoC In 2020 News oi-Vivek

If everything goes as per the schedule, Apple is likely to announce its iPhone 12 series of smartphones by the end of September 2020. The company is most likely to announce at least three models, and the iPhone 12 is expected to the most affordable of the lot.

It is already known that the iPhone 12 series of smartphones will be based on the A14 Bionic SoC based on 5nm fabrication and these could be the first set of mass-produced smartphones to be based on this much efficient 5nm architecture, allowing Apple to offer better performing iPhones that also consume less power when compared to the predecessors.

Now, according to a tipster, TSMC will manufacture the A14 Bionic and the foundry will ship 80 million A14 chipsets. This means Apple is likely to manufacture a maximum of 80 million iPhone 12 models in 2020 itself. These chipsets will support mmWave 5G technology and are expected to across the globe, including India and the base variant is likely to cost around Rs. 70,000.

TSMC will prepare 80 million A14 chips for Apple, in this year. — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) July 3, 2020

Multiple Changes To Reduce Manufacturing Cost

Several reports are suggesting that the iPhone 12 series of smartphones might not include a charging adapter in the retail package and the same might happen to the EarPods as well. It is said that the iPhone 11 successor will cost identical to the iPhone 12, even though there will be a huge leap in the technology front.

In terms of aesthetics, the iPhone 12 series is expected to look similar to the iPhone 5s with a flat frame and will retain the glass back, offering features like wireless charging and IP rating against water and dust resistance.

The first set of iPhones based on the A14 Bionic are also expected to come with the better camera setup, including a LiDAR sensor, similar to the one found on the newly launched iPad Pro. With more computational power packed into an efficient processor will make these iPhones best in the business.

