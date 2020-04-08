Apple iPhone 12 Might Come In 4 Variants: What To Expect

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    The month of September is still half a year away but the Apple iPhone 12 leaks have already started spilling out across the internet. If a new report is to be believed, Apple has finalized the prototyping of the iPhone 12-lineup and the CAD renders for the new Apple devices will drop by next month. The news was shared by Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser via a tweet.

    As per the leak, the iPhone 12 portfolio will offer four different models- a new 5.4-inch compact iPhone for users who still prefer compact devices fit for one-hand use. There will be two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 variants- iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. The biggest variant in the lineup- the iPhone 12 Pro Max will boast a 6.7-inch display.

    The tweet mentions that the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch vanilla iPhone 12 variants will flaunt aluminum construction and will sport a dual-lens rear camera setup. The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be made available in premium stainless steel body and will feature triple-lens rear camera setups complemented by a Lidar sensor, as seen on the iPad Pro 2020.

    The entire iPhone 12-lineup will support 5G-connectivity and will be powered by Apple A14 chipset.

    It seems like the notch is still going to haunt users. As per the leak, Apple hasn't found a way to get away with the ugly notch that houses the front camera and face ID sensors. All the variants in the iPhone 12-lineup will have a similar notch, however; the size has shrunken to some extent.

     

    The leaked information give some good details on the iPhone 12-lineup; however, it's too early to establish a confirmed case on the new Apple iPhones.

    Apple can also drop the new iPhone SE 2020 anytime now. The long-rumored affordable iPhone SE (2020) is rumoured to be an upgraded version of the iPhone 8. The new iPhone SE is expected to be powered by the A13 Bionic chipset and will likely sport a 4.7-inch LCD display.

    The affordable iPhone is expected to come in three storage variants- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB and will likely work on 3GB RAM.

    Source

    Read More About: apple iPhone iOS launch price smartphone
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 11:19 [IST]
