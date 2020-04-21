Apple iPhone 12 Tipped To Feature 120Hz Display, A14 Bionic Chipset News oi-Karan Sharma

We are way ahead the launch of the upcoming Apple iPhone 12 series and the device isn't expected until September. The current lockdown situation across the globe due to COVID-19 pandemic is creating a considerable challenge for tech companies to launch new products. Still, Apple recently launched the iPhone SE 2020 smartphone and also said to launch the new Apple iPods soon.

According to new rumors, the upcoming iPhone 12 flagship phone will feature a 5nm A14 chipset with 5G network support, reverse wireless charging and a lot more. All you need to know:

The tipster with Twitter handle @L0vetodream recently received popularity due to his accurate predictions about the Apple launches. His speculation about the iPhone SE 2020 turns out to be perfect and the same goes with the new iPad Pro models. On March 12, he shared a list of products on which Apple is working on to launch this year.

According to the latest tweet and replies on the thread, it's suggested that the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro model will sport a 5.4-inch display. Whereas, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is speculated to flaunt a 6.7-inch display. The flagship smartphones are also said to have 5G modem from Qualcomm. Besides, rumor also tipped that the iPhone 12 Pro will pack a display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the next-generation 5nm A14 Bionic chipset.

Besides, the tipster also says that Apple might get rid of the lightning port this time and replace it with a USB Type-C port. The upcoming iPhone 12 flagship phone is also supposed to arrive with wireless reverse charging technology which will allow users to charge the Apple Watch and the AirPods.

Do note that all these are pure speculation and it's very early to believe anything. So we recommend you to take all these predictions with a grain of salt and wait for the official launch of the iPhone 12 series.

According to @L0vetodream, the company is also working on the new AirPods 3 Lite, Apple TV, HomePodLite, and four iPhone 12 models. The Tipster has also suggested that Apple is working on a game controller. However, the launch of the listed devices is not clear it might be launch this year or even in 2021, depending on the coronavirus pandemic situation.

Source

Best Mobiles in India