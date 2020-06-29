Future iPhone Lineup To Ship Without EarPods, Charger: Kuo News oi-Sharmishte Datti

We're used to seeing a couple of enhancements with new smartphone launches, including the Apple iPhone. However, this year's iPhone range might come with a few changes that buyers might not fancy. Popular analyst Ming-chi Kuo predicts that the 2020 iPhone might not have the power adapter and EarPods in the box.

2020 iPhone Boxing: Kuo Predictiontions

Kuo predicts that Apple will stop including a few key accessories in the iPhone shipping boxes. This includes the power adapters and the EarPods for the 2020 iPhone models. Further, Apple will likely remove the power adapter from the already launched iPhone SE 2020 boxes as well, at least with the next shipment.

According to MacRumors, Kuo notes that Apple is working on upgrading the iPhone range to 5G. For the same reason, the company is working on smaller packaging, eco-friendly options, and also reducing the shipping costs. Taking out the adapters and the EarPods means more phones fitting into a single shipment.

Presently, Apple ships the iPhone with EarPods and a 5W USB-A adapter. The iPhone 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max flagship smartphones shipped with the 18W USB-C adapter, after multiple complaints of the slow 5W adapter. But it looks like the 18W adapter had a very short life and might not be seen in the next-gen iPhone boxes.

How To Charge Future iPhones?

Kuo is well- known for providing close-to-accurate predictions about Apple. However, a lot of things are unclear yet. Firstly, we're unsure if the EarPods and charging adapters will be removed across the entire iPhone line.

In other news, Apple is also said to be working on a new 20W fast charger to be shipped with the iPad. However, removing the adapter will need users to buy it separately, which many may not like. Further, removing the EarPods also encourages users to buy AirPods, another product that Apple has been pushing since its launch.

Also, one might wonder if removing the EarPods and the adapter will reduce the price of the iPhone. That's also unlikely, as Apple is pushing 5G support for the iPhone, which will surely spike the retail price.

