    Apple iPad, iPad Mini With Affordable Price To Launch Next Year: Kuo

    By
    |

    Apple is gearing up to expand its product portfolio to a broader market. The latest report notes that Apple might launch a couple of new products later this year and early 2021. A 10.8-inch Apple iPad could be launching early next year, predicts popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He further suggests that this could be an affordable iPad.

    Apple iPad In Works With Affordable Price Tag: Kuo

     

    Apple iPad, iPad Mini Launch

    Apart from the 10.8-inch iPad, Apple might further launch a new iPad mini, sized between 8.5 and 9-inch. Kuo notes that these two new Apple products will follow the iPhone SE 2020 product strategy, which is to sell the iPad and the iPad mini with an affordable price tag.

    Like the iPhone SE 2020, the upcoming iPad could pack one of the latest and fastest chipsets from Apple. The iPhone SE 2020, an affordable iPhone, is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, found on the iPhone 11 series, one of the most expensive smartphones.

    Although Kuo doesn't mention the probable price range, he notes that Apple's cheapest 10-inch iPad currently costs $329. Adding to the list of Apple products for the coming years, Kuo predicts that the iPhone maker will launch a pair of augmented reality eyewear called Apple Glasses, which will likely launch in 2022.

    Unlike the predicted iPad and the iPad mini, the Apple Glasses won't be an affordable product, notes Kuo. He further notes that the lens of the Apple Glasses will feature a design with multi-layer laminations, which is going to cost quite a lot.

    Presently, these are just predictions and Apple may or may not launch these new products. However, Kuo is one of the most notable analysts, especially when it comes to Apple products. Kuo had also rightly predicted the iPhone SE 2020 and how it would hit the market with an affordable price tag.

     

    Also, looking at Apple's current trend to expand its products to a wider market, it could launch an affordable iPad and an iPad mini, following a reasonable iPhone. The Indian market will likely benefit, especially considering that Apple is moving 20 percent of its production units from China to India.

    news tablets ipad apple
    Friday, May 15, 2020, 11:10 [IST]
