    Apple 5G iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display Postponed To 2021

    Apple has already renovated its iPad Pro structure with the A12Z Bionic chip, LiDAR scanner, and an ultra-wide-angle shooter. Though, the company is rumored to be refreshing its iPad Pro lineup later this year with 5G connectivity and a mini-LED display.

    The Apple iPad Pro 5G may be launched next year. The company was planning to launch the 5G iPad Pro later this year with a mini-LED display. But the report claims it has been slated for next year. Analyst Jeff Puo said last week that Apple could delay the release of this 5G iPad Pro refresh next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    The endless coronavirus outbreak has severely disrupted the current market of smartphones around the world. Most companies are unable to launch the new phones because of the production issue. The information has been raised that this is exactly the problem that Apple may initially delay the release of the 5G iPad Professional until 2021.

    The iPad Pro was expected to feature mini-LED display technology and an A14 processor to match the performance of next-gen iPhone models.

    The model was declared in March with several significant new upgrades, including a new dual-lens camera system, a LiDAR scanner, a studio-quality mix, and the faster A12Z Bionic chip. Now, that new generation apparently won't reach in 2020.

    The technology will be similar to what we have noticed on Apple's Pro Display XDR. 5G may not yet fully crack the global market, but the early results were impressive. Carriers have achieved a maximum download speed of over 1 Gbps which suggests that you can download files faster on your iPad over a cellular connection than on your internet.

    As a mini-LED, the advanced display technology is said to provide improved contrast, response time, and power efficiency when compared to LCD displays. According to 9to5Mac, several Apple products with the mini-LED display are reportedly in the work process, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could affect multiple upcoming product launches.

    Read More About: apple ipad news tablets
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 18:16 [IST]
