Apple iPhone Production To Shift From China To India: How Will We Benefit?

Smartphone production is slowly picking up pace with relaxation of the lockdown in India. A new report suggests that Apple might be moving a large part of the iPhone production to India from China. Apple's iPhone manufacturers Wistron and Foxconn will now shift 20 percent of production from China to India.

Apple iPhone Made In India

Economic Times reports that Apple is working on manufacturing iPhones in India to diversify its production base outside China. Apple is working on moving 20 percent of its production from China to India. 20 percent is a huge number and would change iPhone sales in the country.

"We expect Apple to produce up to $40 billion worth of smartphones, mostly for exports through its contract manufacturers Wistron and Foxconn, availing the benefits under the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes," the report noted.

Apple is already producing the iPhone XR via Foxconn units in India, which is available at a comparatively lesser price than other iPhones. A few other older models of the iPhone like the iPhone SE (first-gen), the iPhone 6S, and the iPhone 7 were also manufactured in India, but have been discontinued now.

Various predictory reports noted that the mobile phone exports might exceed 100 billion units in 2025 in India alone. The decision to move 20 percent of the production will surely boost smartphone growth further.

Will This Help iPhone Sale In India?

Producing the iPhone natively in the country would drop the price of the smartphone in the country. One of the main factors that determine smartphone sales in India is the price. This is also the reason why Chinese smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Redmi, and others are popular here. However, bringing down the cost of the iPhone will certainly boost its sales.

Apart from Apple, Google and a few other US-based companies have their production units in China. Ever since the trade war between the US and China, a lot of companies have been drastically affected. Considering the mounting concerns, Apple's decision to move its production units to India might be a wise one after all.

