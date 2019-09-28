Apple iPhone XR Now Available For Rs. 37,999: Should You Buy One? News oi-Vivek

Apple iPhone XR has received a major price cut on Amazon's Great Indian Festival. The smartphone was launched in India for Rs. 76,900 and the same model is now available for Rs. 37,999, which makes it one of the most affordable iPhone with Face ID system.

The offer is currently available for the Prime users on Amazon for the 64GB storage variant. According to the listing, the smartphone retails for Rs. 39,999. Users who buy the phone using an SBI debit or credit card (also applicable on EMI plans) can get additional Rs. 2,000 off. The smartphone is available in six colors, and all variants are on sale.

Apple iPhone XR Specifications

The Apple iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch liquid retina display with HD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved IonExchange tempered glass. The smartphone is powered by the Apple A12 Bionic chipset with 3GB RAM.

The phone has a single 12MP wide-angle primary camera and a 7MP selfie camera. The main camera can record 4K videos @60fps, whereas, the selfie camera can only record 1080p videos. The device also supports true-depth 3D Face ID.

The phone does support fast charging and wireless charging. However, one has to get a separate wireless charger and a fast charger to utilize these features.

Should You Buy The iPhone XR?

If you are planning to get into the Apple ecosystem and does not want to spend more than Rs. 40,000, then the iPhone XR is the device to get. The phone supports almost all the features that are available on the much-expensive iPhone XS Max at a fraction of price.

Besides, the software support offered by Apple is something that has no match from Android or any other smartphone maker. The device will receive at least three major software updates and also fetches a good resale value even after years.

