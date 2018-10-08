Apple A12 Bionic vs Kirin 980 benchmark: Apple outperforms Huawei

Huawei is all set for the launch of the Huawei Mate 20 and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the first set of smartphones from the company based on the Kirin 980 SoC manufactured using the 7nm manufacturing process.

The Kirin 980 is the most powerful chipset from Huawei till date, which is expected to outperform the likes of the Qualcomm chipset. In fact, the chipset scores whopping 313561 points on AnTuTu (on the Huawei Mate 20), which makes it the most powerful Android smartphone to date. However, the Kirin 980 is not the most powerful mobile chipset, as the A12 Bionic (which powers the Apple iPhone XS Max) scores 372106, which is more than 20% higher than the A12 Bionic.

The above mentioned AnTuTu scores for the Kirin 980 and A12 Bionic are the overall scores (which includes both CPU and GPU performance). Let us look at the individual scores of GPU and CPU from the flagship mobile processors. Do note that, these are the first two mobile processors manufactured using the 7nm manufacturing process, which helps these chipsets with power consumption and to offer better thermal performance.

CPU performance On CPU performance, the A12 Bionic scores 131895 points, whereas the Kirin 980 scores 115296 points. Considering these scores, there is a 15% difference in performance, where the A12 Bionic scores more than the Kirin 980. So, with respect to CPU intensive tasks, both chipsets will be able to offer a similar performance. GPU performance The Kirin 980 scores 112516 points on GPU benchmark, whereas the Apple A12 Bionic scores 153114 points. Clearly, the Apple A12 Bionic offers almost 35% improved performance compared to the Kirin 980. This means the A12 Bionic can handle GPU centric tasks much easier than the Kirin 980. Conclusion These scores are the clear indication that the Apple A12 Bionic is a much faster processor compared to the Kirin 980. However, this does not mean that the Kirin 980 is a slower processor. In fact, as of now the Kirin 980 is the most powerful processor on any Android smartphone till date, which even outperforms the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.