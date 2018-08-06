Xiaomi Pocophone F1 visits AnTuTu benchmark; specs leak by online store

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 appears to be one of the worst kept secrets. For now, there is no confirmation regarding when this smartphone might see the light of the day but it has been hitting the headlines quite often revealing most of its details.

Today, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is in the headlines as it has passed through the AnTuTu benchmark database giving us a look at its performance. Following the same, a Belarusian store has shed light on the complete specifications of the smartphone.

Leaked Pocophone F1 AnTuTu listing

As per the leaked AnTuTu screenshot shared by a Reddit user, the Xiaomi smartphone with the moniker Poco F1 has scored 285302 points. Though the screenshot doesn't shed light on the chipset used by the smartphone, the leaked benchmark score hints that it uses the Snapdragon 845 SoC as suggested earlier. With this score, this smartphone clearly outshines the OnePlus 6, one of the bestselling premium smartphones right now.

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 specifications

The Belarusian store has displayed the alleged specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone. The listing does not share any images of the device but reveals almost all the specifications. And, these specifications are in line with what we saw in the previous reports. Going by the same, the Pocophone F1 is equipped will be fitted with a 6.18-inch IPS FHD+ display and an aspect ratio of 18.7:9.

The smartphone is believed to make use of a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. While this is the only configuration listed by the store, the device is expected to arrive in a premium variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space as well. A 4000mAh battery appears to power the device with support for Quick Charge 3.0. There are other aspects such as a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port and a hybrid dual SIM slot.

For imaging, the smartphone is expected to flaunt a dual-camera setup at its rear with 12MP and 5MP sensors. This primary sensor is believed to arrive with Dual Pixel autofocus and f/1.75 aperture. The selfie camera is said to be a 20MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and Super Pixel technology.

An affordable price tag

As per the existing reports, the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 could be priced at €420 (approx. Rs. 33,800) for the base variant and €460 (approx. Rs. 37,000) for the top-end variant. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is needed before we come to any conclusions.