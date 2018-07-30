Xiaomi POCOPHONE F1 gets Bluetooth certified; to be the cheapest SD 845 smartphone

The upcoming Xiaomi smartphones creating the buzz does not stop with the Mi Mix 3. We have come across reports that the company is prepping a new flagship smartphone alleged dubbed POCOPHONE F1. Now, this smartphone under the POCOPHONE series has received the Bluetooth certification.

As per the recent speculations, the Bluetooth certification page confirms that the model number of this smartphone is M1805E10A. In addition to the model number, this report also confirms that the device makes use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC along with a liquid cooling system. It also sheds light on some significant camera details.

Xiaomi POCOPHONE F1 camera

Going by the description seen on the Bluetooth certification, the Xiaomi POCOPHONE F1 will arrive with a dual-camera setup at its rear with 12MP + 5MP sensors. The primary sensor will have dual pixel autofocus and a 1.4µm large pixel size. This is relatively lower than the 12MP + 12MP dual-camera module seen on the Xiaomi Mi 8.

When it comes to the selfie camera, it looks like there will be a 20MP sensor at the front with SuperPixel technology. This technology combines details from four pixels into a single large pixel. As a result, the captured shot will have less noise and more light that will translate to better overall quality. With the SuperPixel technology, the POCOPHONE F1 is said to click great shots even in low-light conditions.

Other features to expect

Another information revealed by the description is that the upcoming Xiaomi flagship could arrive with an infrared illuminator and an infrared camera to facilitate Face Unlock. This is the same unlock mechanism as seen on the Mi 8. With these features, users can unlock their smartphone even at night just like how it is done in daylight.

A previously leaked hands-on image of the POCOPHONE did confirm that the smartphone might arrive with a notch. This notch on top of the screen is said to house the selfie camera, other sensors, notification LED and IR setup for Face Unlock.

Already spotted at the FCC

It is also believed that the smartphone will run MIUI 10 and not MIUI 9 as tipped by the leaked FCC listing. The FCC certification page hinted at the presence of 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space.

Xiaomi POCOPHONE F1 pricing is out

The infamous Twitter-based tipster Roland Quandt revealed the alleged pricing of the Xiaomi POCOPHONE F1 lately. Now, he has revealed that the device will be the cheapest Snapdragon 845 powered smartphone in the market.

In an earlier report, we saw the same tipster reveal that the POCOPHONE F1 could be priced at €420 (approx. Rs. 33,800) for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and €460 (approx. Rs. 37,000) for the top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. But the recent tweet tips that an Eastern EU dealer has it for less than €390 (approx. Rs. 31,000), which seems insane for a device based on Snapdragon 845 SoC.

A stiff rival to affordable flagships

As of now, we do not have an official confirmation regarding the Xiaomi POCOPHONE F1. It is believed that this affordable flagship could be a tough challenger to the similar devices such as the OnePlus 6, Honor 10 and Nokia 8 Sirocco.

Source 1, 2