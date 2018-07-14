Highly anticipated upcoming Xiaomi smartphones: Xiaomi Mi A2, A2 Lite, POCOPHONE and Mi Max 3

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8 is the flagship smartphone that was unveiled in China on May 31. This smartphone was unveiled along with the Mi 8 SE and Mi 8 Explorer Edition. We aren't sure if these variants will also be launched in Europe and we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the same.

Xiaomi POCOPHONE

Lately, rumors regarding a new Xiaomi smartphone called POCOPHONE surfaced online. This device received the FCC certification tipping that it could be launched soon. This device carries the model number M1805E10A.

A few days back, a hands-on video of the alleged Xiaomi POCOPHONE was upload on YouTube. This video tipped that the device might feature a notch display as the iPhone X and dual rear cameras. From the video, it can be speculated that the device will feature 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space and Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 9.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is all set to be unveiled in China on July 19. The device has been subjected to a slew of rumors and leaks. A leaked TENAA listing suggested that this device could arrive with a 6.99-inch display. It is also said to make use of a Snapdragon 636 SoC under its hood paired with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage space. Anyways, we will get to know more about the device in a few more days.

Xiaomi Mi A2

The Xiaomi Mi A2, which is the global version of the Mi 6X launched in China will go official on July 24 in Spain. It is said to have similar specifications as the Mi 6X. One of the recent reports tipped that this device could arrive in three color variants and four storage configurations such as 4GB RAM + 32GB storage space, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage space, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite

At the July 24 launch event, the Mi A2 is said to be accompanied by the Mi A2 Lite as well. This is rumored to be the most affordable Android One smartphone from the company priced around Rs. 10,000. Speculations hint that the Mi A2 Lite could be a rebranded version of the newly launched Redmi 6 Pro.