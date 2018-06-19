Xiaomi Mi Max 3 with a massive 5400 mAh battery certified on TENAA

Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi Redmi Y2, the selfie-centric smartphone in India for a starting price of Rs 9999. And now, the company might launch one more smartphone aka, the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3. The smartphone is currently listed on TENAA with different model numbers like M1804E4A, M1804E4T, and M1804E4C for the different RAM and storage variants.

Though the leaked specifications do not reveal the actual smartphone name. The specifications do hint that the leaked smartphone will be the successor the Xiaomi Mi MAX 2 aka the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3.

Leaked Design

Looking at the TENAA listing, the smartphone has a full metal unibody design with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor along with a dual camera setup.

Leaked Specifications

According to TENAA, the smartphone has a 6.99-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ (2160 x 1080px) IPS LCD screen protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass on the top. The display resolution is similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. As this phone has more screen real-estate, the smartphone will have less than 400 ppi.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an Octa-core chipset with 1.8 GHz (might be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) with either 3/4/6 GB of RAM and 32/64/128 GB of onboard storage with a micro SD card for additional storage expansion.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a 12 MP RGB shooter (with 1.4-micron pixel size) and a secondary camera for portrait shots. There is an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera, which is expected to offer face unlock and other AI features.

The smartphone has a massive 5400 mAh sealed battery with a USB type C port with Qualcomm Quick charge 3.0 capability along with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS with custom MIUI 9.5 OS and just like other Xiaomi smartphones, the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 is eligible to receive MIUI 10 software update in the future.

Conclusion

Overall the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 seems like a great upgrade over the Mi MAX 2. All these specifications will make into the smartphone, as TENAA never goes wrong. But, the company is yet to make an announcement regarding the launch event in China and India. Finally, going by the specs, the entry-level model will cost at least Rs 15,000 and the high-end variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is expected to cost upwards of Rs 20,000.

Source