Xiaomi POCOPHONE gets FCC certification; imminent launch likely

Xiaomi appears to be geared up to launch its first POCOPHONE anytime soon. The company filed for the trademark and the first device under the series received the NCC certification late last month. Now, it looks like the announcement of the smartphone could be nearing as it has cleared the FCC certification with the model number M1805E10A.

The device with this model number links to the recently teased brand name POCOPHONE. Notably, this upcoming smartphone belonging to Xiaomi's new sub-brand has received NCC and FCC certifications critical for an upcoming device.

Xiaomi POCOPHONE 1 details

The first device in the new sub-brand allegedly dubbed Xiaomi POCOPHONE 1 is said to have LTE, GSM and WCDMA connectivity aspects. This means that the device can establish a cellular connection on any of these standards prevalent right now. The FCC listing via Slashleaks reveals that there will be hardware support for LTE Band 40, one of the 4G bands supported by Indian telcos. The listing notes that this band will be disabled by software to make the phone redundant in the US.,

As per the existing rumors, this new smartphone will have navigational features. It is expected to accept navigational inputs from Chinese BeiDou, Russian GLONASS and American GPS constellation of navigation satellites. The other specifications of the device remain a mystery.

Could be a feature phone

Though there are chances for the POCOPHONE brand to be another smartphone lineup, there are speculations that Xiaomi could enter the feature phone market. These days, feature phones without a lot of multimedia features are welcome by users to curb the smartphone addiction. After launching a slew of smartphones and gaining success, the company could be focusing on the feature phones to rival HMD Global. But it remains to be confirmed by the company.

As of now, there is no further information regarding this upcoming Xiaomi device. We can expect it to be launched initially in the Chinese market. We need to wait further to know more details regarding the upcoming POCOPHONE lineup of phones.