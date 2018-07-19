8 Basic feature phones with WhatsApp support you can buy right now under Rs. 4,000

Related Articles
As you say goodbye to 2017, it is also time to bid adieu to WhatsApp, unless either you get rid of your outdated phone or find a way to upgrade the operating system. According to latest update on the WhatsApp forum, the messaging service provider has restricted WhatsApp for selected smartphones from Microsoft, Blackberry, and Nokia.
But these are mostly smartphones with an older OS. However today smartphone technology has advanced so much that even feature phones launched recently support WhatsApp Messenger. And that is something quite interesting and exciting.
While a huge number of users are curious to know whether they will be able to use WhatsApp on a feature phone companies like Reliance Jio, Samsung, Nokia, Micromax, and Intex amongst others have launched feature phones that run WhatsApp without any hiccups.
So if you are an avid WhatsApp user and looking for a cheap mobile that supports the service, we have compiled a list of feature phones that can run the app. The handsets are infact available under Rs. 4,000. Read on below to find out more.
JioPhone 2
Best Price of JioPhone 2
Key Specs
- 2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display
- QWERTY hardware keyboard and 4-way nav bar
- 512 MB RAM, 4GB internal storage, expandable memory with microSD
- KAI OS
- Dual SIM
- 2MP rear camera
- 0.3MP (VGA) front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Micromax Bharat 1
- 2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display
- 1.1GHz Dual-Core Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905) with Adreno 304 GPU
- 512 MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- expandable memory up with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 2MP rear camera
- 0.3MP (VGA) front camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS, USB 2.0
- supports WhatsApp and other app
- 2000mAh battery
Intex Turbo+ 4G
- 2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels)display
- Dual-core Processor
- 512 MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- KaiOS
- 2MP rear camera
- VGA front Camera
- Torch light
- 4G with VoLTE (Voice over LTE)
- supports WhatsApp and other app
- 2000mAh battery
Samsung Metro XL
Key Features
- 2.8 inch QVGA Display
- 64 MB RAM
- Single Core 312MHz Processor
- 128 MB ROM
- Expandable Upto 16 GB
- 3.1MP Rear Camera
- 2MP Front Camera
- supports WhatsApp and other app
- 1200 mAh Li-Ion Battery
Callbar C63 Bold 310 Dual SIM
Key Features
- 1.77 inch Display, 1050 mAh Battery
- Dual SIM with Dual Standby, GSM + GSM
- 100 Contact Phonebook and Expandable Memory Card up to 8 GB
- Capture a moment and make it memory with the VGA Digital Camera
- Supporting Languages English, Hindi, Punjabi and Gujarati, Auto Call Recording Function, Pre-Installed Applications like Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Skype and Google
Nokia 216
- 2.4-inch QVGA display with 230 x 320 pixels resolution
- 0.3MP primary camera with LED flash
- 16MB RAM
- expandable memory up to 32GB and dual SIM (2G+2G)
- supports WhatsApp and other app
- 1020mAH lithium-ion battery
Nokia 3310
- 2.4 inch curved polarized layer QVGA Display with all-new UI & beautiful push buttons, iconic shaped design.
- Networks 2G GSM 900/1800 MHz
- Operating System: Nokia Series 30+
- 2MP Primary camera with LED flash Support for capturing vibrant snaps
- Storage: 16 MB Internal memory & MicroSD card slot Support for up to 32 GB.
- Additional Feature includes FM radio, MP3 player with 3.5 mm headphone jack, Micro USB (USB 2.0), Bluetooth 3.0 with SLAM
- Removable 1200 mAh long lasting battery
- supports WhatsApp and other app
- In the box: Your Nokia 3310, Battery, Micro-USB charger, WH-108 headset, Quick start guide.
Jio Phone 4G
- 2.4-inch color display
- 512 MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- KAI OS based on Firefox OS
- 2MP rear camera
- VGA front camera
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- Torch light with dedicated key
- 4G with VoLTE (Voice over LTE)
- WiFi with VoWiFi, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS
- supports WhatsApp and other app
- 2000mAh battery
Nokia 208 (Black)
- 2.4 Inch Display
- Dual SIM
- 1.3 MP Camera
- Java Games And Apps Support
- FM Radio
- 3G
- FM Radio Recording
- supports WhatsApp and other basic app
- 1020 MAh Battery