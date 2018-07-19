8 Basic feature phones with WhatsApp support you can buy right now under Rs. 4,000

As you say goodbye to 2017, it is also time to bid adieu to WhatsApp, unless either you get rid of your outdated phone or find a way to upgrade the operating system. According to latest update on the WhatsApp forum, the messaging service provider has restricted WhatsApp for selected smartphones from Microsoft, Blackberry, and Nokia.

But these are mostly smartphones with an older OS. However today smartphone technology has advanced so much that even feature phones launched recently support WhatsApp Messenger. And that is something quite interesting and exciting.

While a huge number of users are curious to know whether they will be able to use WhatsApp on a feature phone companies like Reliance Jio, Samsung, Nokia, Micromax, and Intex amongst others have launched feature phones that run WhatsApp without any hiccups.

So if you are an avid WhatsApp user and looking for a cheap mobile that supports the service, we have compiled a list of feature phones that can run the app. The handsets are infact available under Rs. 4,000. Read on below to find out more.

JioPhone 2 Best Price of JioPhone 2

Key Specs

2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display

QWERTY hardware keyboard and 4-way nav bar

512 MB RAM, 4GB internal storage, expandable memory with microSD

KAI OS

Dual SIM

2MP rear camera

0.3MP (VGA) front camera

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery Micromax Bharat 1 Key Features

2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display

1.1GHz Dual-Core Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905) with Adreno 304 GPU

512 MB RAM

4GB internal storage

expandable memory up with microSD

Dual SIM

2MP rear camera

0.3MP (VGA) front camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS, USB 2.0

supports WhatsApp and other app

2000mAh battery Intex Turbo+ 4G Key Features

2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels)display

Dual-core Processor

512 MB RAM

4GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

KaiOS

2MP rear camera

VGA front Camera

Torch light

4G with VoLTE (Voice over LTE)

supports WhatsApp and other app

2000mAh battery Samsung Metro XL Key Features

2.8 inch QVGA Display

64 MB RAM

Single Core 312MHz Processor

128 MB ROM

Expandable Upto 16 GB

3.1MP Rear Camera

2MP Front Camera

supports WhatsApp and other app

1200 mAh Li-Ion Battery Callbar C63 Bold 310 Dual SIM Key Features

1.77 inch Display, 1050 mAh Battery

Dual SIM with Dual Standby, GSM + GSM

100 Contact Phonebook and Expandable Memory Card up to 8 GB

Capture a moment and make it memory with the VGA Digital Camera

Supporting Languages English, Hindi, Punjabi and Gujarati, Auto Call Recording Function, Pre-Installed Applications like Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Skype and Google Nokia 216 Key Features

2.4-inch QVGA display with 230 x 320 pixels resolution

0.3MP primary camera with LED flash

16MB RAM

expandable memory up to 32GB and dual SIM (2G+2G)

supports WhatsApp and other app

1020mAH lithium-ion battery Nokia 3310 Key Features

2.4 inch curved polarized layer QVGA Display with all-new UI & beautiful push buttons, iconic shaped design.

Networks 2G GSM 900/1800 MHz

Operating System: Nokia Series 30+

2MP Primary camera with LED flash Support for capturing vibrant snaps

Storage: 16 MB Internal memory & MicroSD card slot Support for up to 32 GB.

Additional Feature includes FM radio, MP3 player with 3.5 mm headphone jack, Micro USB (USB 2.0), Bluetooth 3.0 with SLAM

Removable 1200 mAh long lasting battery

supports WhatsApp and other app

In the box: Your Nokia 3310, Battery, Micro-USB charger, WH-108 headset, Quick start guide. Jio Phone 4G Key Features

2.4-inch color display

512 MB RAM

4GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

KAI OS based on Firefox OS

2MP rear camera

VGA front camera

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

Torch light with dedicated key

4G with VoLTE (Voice over LTE)

WiFi with VoWiFi, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS

supports WhatsApp and other app

2000mAh battery Nokia 208 (Black) Key Features

2.4 Inch Display

Dual SIM

1.3 MP Camera

Java Games And Apps Support

FM Radio

3G

FM Radio Recording

supports WhatsApp and other basic app

1020 MAh Battery