Xiaomi Mi A2 launch expected on July 24 at global launch event in Spain

After launching the global Mi Explorer program to offer its fans a chance to travel to Spain, the company has officially scheduled a launch event in Spain, Madrid on July 24. Xiaomi was expected to introduce the Mi A2, the global version of the Mi 6X which was unveiled back in April.

According to a recently-leaked video the smartphone is said to have the same specifications as the Mi 6X. But, the Mi A2 will come with a 3.5mm audio jack. Also, it's not clear that the phone will feature a microSD card slot or not.

Xiaomi Mi A2 rumored specifications

Xiaomi Mi A2 is said to come with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels and 1500:1 contrast. The hardware aspects are said to include a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. Notably, the Mi 6X is available in three configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone is expected to come with a 12MP rear camera with an LED flash, f/1.75 aperture and Sony IMX486 sensors, a 20MP secondary camera with Sony IMX376 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and 4 in 1 - 2.0um pixels. On the front, the phone will house a 20MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX376 sensor and soft LED flash.

On the connectivity part, the Mi A2 offers dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. The dimensions of the phone are 158.7×75.4×7.3mm and it weighs 168g. It will have a USB Type-C port, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock too.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is said to be backed by a 3010mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 will keep the lights turned on for almost a day.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to come in similar color options like the 6X. Going by Xiaomi's pricing strategy, we can expect this one to be priced competitively as well. There are chances for the smartphone to launch in India in August.

Source