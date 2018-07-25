Xiaomi Pocophone F1 key specs and price leak; to cost Rs. 33,800 onwards

We have been coming across reports regarding a slew of upcoming Xiaomi smartphones for quite some time. One of these upcoming models is the Pocophone. After the global launch of the Xiaomi Mi A2 and A2 Lite, the rumor mills seem to have focused on the Pocophone.

Xiaomi Pocophone was spotted at the FCC certification database earlier this month. Now, the Twitter-based tipster Roland Quandt has come up with some juicy information regarding the device allegedly dubbed Xiaomi Pocophone F1. He has revealed the alleged pricing and key specs of this smartphone.

Specifications we can expect

The USP of this smartphone is said to be the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC at an aggressive price point. Quandt reveals that the smartphone will be launched in two variants - one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

It is speculated that this smartphone could bestow a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The other aspects we can expect include a dual-lens camera module at the rear, Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi. The FCC listing reveals that it measures 76x151x163 mm, which is almost the size of the OnePlus 6.

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 price

As mentioned above, the device is rumored to arrive at an aggressive price point. From the tweet posted by the tipster, it looks like the Pocophone F1 could be priced at €420 (approx. Rs. 33,800) for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and €460 (approx. Rs. 37,000) for the top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

Competition and availability

For now, there is no word regarding when exactly the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 could see the light of the day. We can expect it to happen sometime by the end of this year. If the pricing and specifications tipped above turn out to be true, it is clear that this smartphone could be a tough challenger to the other affordable flagships such as the OnePlus 6, Honor 10 and Nokia 8 Sirocco.

We can expect to get an official confirmation from the company regarding this smartphone in the coming months. Until then, we will definitely be coming across more reports revealing other features.