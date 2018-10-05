Huawei Mate 20 specifications leaked: Kirin 980 SoC with 6.43-inch water drop notch display

Huawei Mate 20 design

The overall design of the Huawei Mate 20 remains similar to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, except for some minor changes. The Huawei Mate 20 will also have an all-glass design with a triple camera setup on the back. On the front, the device will have an almost bezel-less display with a water drop notch, whereas the Mate 20 Pro has a more prominent notch similar to the Apple iPhone XS.

The Huawei Mate 20 will have a physical fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone, whereas the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will have an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Huawei Mate 20 specifications

According to the leaks, the Huawei Mate 20 will have a 6.43-inch display. Unlike the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the Mate 20 will not feature an OLED display. Instead, the smartphone will have a TFT panel with a resolution of 2244x1080px protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Due to the presence of the smaller notch, the smartphone will not have support 3D facial recognition like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

The Huawei Mate 20 will be running on the Kirin 980 SoC, which is the latest flagship mobile processor from Huawei manufactured using 7nm manufacturing process. This chipset will be coupled with 4/6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256/512 GB of internal storage.

Just like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the Mate 20 will have a 40 MP Primary sensor, whereas the company is expected to play with the remaining two sensors and the Mate 20 Pro will have much powerful sensors compared to the Mate 20.

Just like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the Mate 20 will have a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging (up to 40W), which should help the smartphone to charge from 0 to 100% in less than 1.5 hours. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom EMUI skin on top.

Huawei Mate 20 Price

The Huawei Mate 20 is expected to retail at a lower price tag compared to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. The base variant of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is likely to cost $750 (Rs 50,000), and the price might go up to $1000 (Rs 70,000) for the higher storage variants.