ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apple Glass Massive Leak: Price, Features, Launch, And Everything Else

    By
    |

    Leaks and rumors about Apple's smart glasses are piling up from the last few years. Until now, there was no concrete information on what those glasses might look like and how they might perform. Now, the famous leakster Jon Prosser has revealed some interesting information about the Apple Glass.

    Apple Glass Massive Leak: Price, Features, Launch, And Everything Else

     

    Jon has released a new video on YouTube that reveals features of the Apple Glass (official name). According to the video, the Apple Glass will cost $499 for the base variant and they can be customized to add prescription glasses.

    Data Processing To Happen On iPhone

    Data Processing To Happen On iPhone

    Just like the first-generation Apple Watch, the Apple Glass will completely depend on the paired iPhone for the computational requirement. This is also one of the reasons for the $499 price tag. According to the leak, the Apple Glass will be announced as a "One More Thing" announcement at the end of the iPhone 12 series launch in September/October 2020. However, the product will not go on sale until Q1 2021, and the product will not be available for purchase until Q4 2021 or Q1 2022.

    Might Have A Plastic Build Quality
     

    Might Have A Plastic Build Quality

    According to the prototype that Jon saw, the Apple Glass was made from plastic and it was in rough shape. Considering it was a prototype, the final version might come with different materials. Unlike most of the renders and concept images, the Apple Glass will not look like something from a sci-fi movie. Instead, it will mimic a regular glass and one might not be able to differentiate between a regular glass and the Apple Glass.

    The Apple Glass will not have any camera due to privacy reasons. However, just like the newly announced iPad Pro, it will have a LiDAR sensor for improved AR experience. The Apple Glass will support wireless charging via a plastic stand like an adapter.

    Apple Glass Will Feature Starboard UI

    Apple Glass Will Feature Starboard UI

    Apple Glass will display a custom UI on both glasses and it is internally dubbed as Starboard UI. Users will be able to control the glass using gestures on and in front of the device. The Apple Glass will also be capable of scanning special Apple QR codes. Lastly, there will be no sunglass version of the Apple Watch, as the incorporated display technology will not work on tinted lenses.

    Apple Glass Could Be A Game Changer Product

    Apple Glass Could Be A Game Changer Product

    Considering the leaked features of the Apple Glass, it is likely to be a game-changer product capable of offering features that no other product offers. Many tech brands have tried to create a smart glass and failed miserably. It is no Apple's turn to shine in this new category of wearable smart tech.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: glass news apple leaks smart glass
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 20, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X