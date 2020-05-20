Apple Glass Massive Leak: Price, Features, Launch, And Everything Else

Data Processing To Happen On iPhone

Just like the first-generation Apple Watch, the Apple Glass will completely depend on the paired iPhone for the computational requirement. This is also one of the reasons for the $499 price tag. According to the leak, the Apple Glass will be announced as a "One More Thing" announcement at the end of the iPhone 12 series launch in September/October 2020. However, the product will not go on sale until Q1 2021, and the product will not be available for purchase until Q4 2021 or Q1 2022.

Might Have A Plastic Build Quality

According to the prototype that Jon saw, the Apple Glass was made from plastic and it was in rough shape. Considering it was a prototype, the final version might come with different materials. Unlike most of the renders and concept images, the Apple Glass will not look like something from a sci-fi movie. Instead, it will mimic a regular glass and one might not be able to differentiate between a regular glass and the Apple Glass.

The Apple Glass will not have any camera due to privacy reasons. However, just like the newly announced iPad Pro, it will have a LiDAR sensor for improved AR experience. The Apple Glass will support wireless charging via a plastic stand like an adapter.

Apple Glass Will Feature Starboard UI

Apple Glass will display a custom UI on both glasses and it is internally dubbed as Starboard UI. Users will be able to control the glass using gestures on and in front of the device. The Apple Glass will also be capable of scanning special Apple QR codes. Lastly, there will be no sunglass version of the Apple Watch, as the incorporated display technology will not work on tinted lenses.

Apple Glass Could Be A Game Changer Product

Considering the leaked features of the Apple Glass, it is likely to be a game-changer product capable of offering features that no other product offers. Many tech brands have tried to create a smart glass and failed miserably. It is no Apple's turn to shine in this new category of wearable smart tech.