Apple iOS 14 To Include Gobi Augmented Reality App For Shopping

Apple WWDC event is going to be an online one this time and the company is gearing up for various announcements. Various reports have stressed that Apple is working on enhancing its AR platform. It's now been reported that the iPhone maker is working on an AR app dubbed Gobi that will be integrated in iOS 14.

Apple AR Gobi App

Apple's AR Gobi doesn't have anything to do with the cauliflowers, notes ex-TechCrunch reporter Josh Constine. The AR app Gobi is said to have customized QR codes for the Mac Pro, Star Wars, Starbucks, Apple Watch, and more. So, if you scan these QR codes on the Gobi app, it would open the respective websites.

For instance, it would open the Star Wars Rogue One movie on iTunes or the Starbucks app's sign-in to order page, avail discounts, and so on. Adding to the app's capabilities, the leaked iOS 14 file notes that users can even shop on the app. The shopping feature takes the user to the Apple store online, where they can check out a 3D rendering of the Apple Watch.

Constine further notes that the Gobi app can show an AR version of the pagoda tower and can be placed on a table. This is quite similar to Google AR, which allows users to view AR objects in the real environment and has been quite trending during the lockdown.

Apple AR Technology

It's been evident that Apple has been stressing on AR technology and how it could define future technology. Adding to the list of AR capabilities on the upcoming iOS 14, the Find My app is also said to include a few enhancements. The app will give away sound and vibration feedback to help users locate their missing devices.

Depending on how near they are to the lost device, the Find My app will play sounds according to their progress. Encouraging sounds will play when the user is close to finding their iPhone or iPad. Surely, these AR features are promising and many users are eager to try it out. But do note that iOS 14 won't hit your iPhone till later this year. But, the good news is that Apple is expected to announce iOS 14 next month at the WWDC event.

