Apple Users Can Now Shop Directly On AR Platform

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality are spreading their wings beyond gaming and entertainment. Apple has begun rolling out a new update to the Quick Look augmented reality tool. Now iPhone and iPad users can check out the products in AR and buy them directly on the platform. Initially, Quick Look was meant only for looking, which now extends to buying.

Apple Quick Look

To Recall, Apple's AR Quick Look enables users to place virtual content on any surface that the ARKit finds in the real-world environment. Users can interact with the virtual content by moving and scaling it using touch gestures. They can also share the content with others through the iOS share sheet.

As mentioned, users could place furniture via AR and see how it would look before buying it. The Quick Look tools allowed retailers to put up an AR preview of their products by uploading flat stickers or a 3D product model. Using this, shoppers could visualize how it might look in real-world space, like their living room for instance.

The new Apple update instills a new purchase button in the AR preview. This means if customers like a product and how it looks in the real-world space, they can simply buy it right there on the platform. Besides, integration with Apply Pay further enhances the buying-selling process.

A report by Tech Crunch notes that 1-800-Flowers, Wayfair, Home Depot are some of the retailers supporting Quick Look. Using the app, users can check how a particular bouquet might look on your coffee table or the dining table.

Apart from the purchase button, Apple has also introduced spatial audio support to Quick Look's iOS and iPad OS developer builds. The audio support adds appropriate sounds to the 3D models. If you're looking for a new speaker or a home theater system, you can even listen to the audio with blasting music.

