Future Apple Smart Homes To Identify Owners With Their Heartbeats

Smart homes are already a thing with various sensors, security alarms, voice command support, and more. Apple is set to take it to the next level with the new patent. The new Apple smart home aims to read the residents' heartbeats to identify them. The patent also notes that it can coordinate different smart devices.

Apple Smart Homes

The new Apple patent titled Object Tracking And Authentication Using Modular Wall Units was reported by Patently Apple. Interestingly, Apple submitted the patent back in 2018 and lists out all the details about the new smart home integration.

In brief, Apple wishes to create an interconnected smart home that can sense and work with other smart home devices and inanimate objects. Plus, it can differentiate between the residents in the home. Another feature noted in the patent is the ability to detect inanimate objects.

"When an object obstructs a particular line-of-sight measurement between host units, the communication signal (e.g., UWB, ultrasonics, etc.) may pass through the object, which can change the [time-of-flight] measurement," the patent explains.

Smart Homes That Read Heartbeats

One of the most unique features noted in the patent is probably the ability to read a human's heartbeat pattern. Apple says that the smart home system can determine who that person is, if they live in this house or not, based on the heartbeats.

"For instance, a 60 GHz millimeter wave sensor (MWS) system (or MWS system operating at another frequency) may be used to scan a person's heart rate. In some cases, respiration rate can also be measured with this technique, and can be used to help differentiate users," the patent states.

In theory, Apple's new patent sounds creepy and sneaks up on privacy issues. However, the iPhone maker says that the idea is to give users a complete smart home with enhanced security. The technology is still a patent and we may never see this technology in action.

