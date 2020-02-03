ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apple Begins Trial Production Of iPhone SE 2: Report

    By
    |

    Rumors about the iPhone SE 2, also speculated as the iPhone 9 have been buzzing around for a while now. A new Chinese report reveals that Apple has begun the trial production of the new budget-iPhone, with the launch date just a couple of weeks away. The report also notes that the launch will be alongside the 2020 iPad Pro.

    Apple iPhone SE 2 In Production Trial: Report

     

    Trial Production

    The report comes from MyDrivers, based out of China. "Apple has finally started trial production of the highly anticipated iPhone 9. This process will be used to iron out any issues and ensure assembly lines are running smoothly," the report said.

    So far, the reports have revealed that the iPhone 9 will feature a 4.7-inch LCD screen and pack the Apple A13 Bionic chip under the hood. It's also been reported that the Touch ID button will make a come back in this smartphone, which will also have a single rear camera.

    The upcoming Apple launch event will also see the redesigned iPad Pro lineup, which is believed to pack the A13X Bionic processor. The new iPad is also said to have an advanced triple-camera setup that also features a brand new 3D sensing system, which is believed to be even more powerful than the current Face ID.

    Coronavirus Affect

    Apple has its production base in China, in districts close to the coronavirus epic center. Earlier reports had speculated that the production line of the upcoming iPhone 9 might be affected during the health emergency. However, even if the production facilities are affected, Apple might shut down one-two production units.

    From the looks of it, the Cupertino-based company is gearing up for the first launch of 2020 with a budget-friendly phone. According to Apple's current plan, there aren't any major problems. If everything goes smoothly in China, the iPhone 9 units could begin mass production in mid-February, which would give the company a good stock of units ahead of the official launch in March.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news smartphones apple iPhone

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X