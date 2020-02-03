Apple Begins Trial Production Of iPhone SE 2: Report News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Rumors about the iPhone SE 2, also speculated as the iPhone 9 have been buzzing around for a while now. A new Chinese report reveals that Apple has begun the trial production of the new budget-iPhone, with the launch date just a couple of weeks away. The report also notes that the launch will be alongside the 2020 iPad Pro.

Trial Production

The report comes from MyDrivers, based out of China. "Apple has finally started trial production of the highly anticipated iPhone 9. This process will be used to iron out any issues and ensure assembly lines are running smoothly," the report said.

So far, the reports have revealed that the iPhone 9 will feature a 4.7-inch LCD screen and pack the Apple A13 Bionic chip under the hood. It's also been reported that the Touch ID button will make a come back in this smartphone, which will also have a single rear camera.

The upcoming Apple launch event will also see the redesigned iPad Pro lineup, which is believed to pack the A13X Bionic processor. The new iPad is also said to have an advanced triple-camera setup that also features a brand new 3D sensing system, which is believed to be even more powerful than the current Face ID.

Coronavirus Affect

Apple has its production base in China, in districts close to the coronavirus epic center. Earlier reports had speculated that the production line of the upcoming iPhone 9 might be affected during the health emergency. However, even if the production facilities are affected, Apple might shut down one-two production units.

From the looks of it, the Cupertino-based company is gearing up for the first launch of 2020 with a budget-friendly phone. According to Apple's current plan, there aren't any major problems. If everything goes smoothly in China, the iPhone 9 units could begin mass production in mid-February, which would give the company a good stock of units ahead of the official launch in March.

Best Mobiles in India