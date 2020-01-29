Coronavirus Affects Apple iPhone SE 2, AirPods Production Units In China News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The coronavirus is spreading like a forest fire in China and has also affected other countries, claiming several lives. While the virus has severely impacted life, it has also affected several technology companies. China plays an important role in global manufacturing and the coronavirus has affected numerous tech hardware production units, including that of Apple.

Coronavirus Hits Apple

Several Silicon Valley hardware productions take place in China, which is massively struck down by the coronavirus. It's been reported that it could compromise Apple's production line, especially the much-speculated iPhone SE2 and also the Apple AirPods.

Reports show that the virus is spreading to the Hubei Province where more than 100 confirmed cases have been reported. Hubei Province neighbors the Henan Province and is also close to the Guangdong Province, both of which hosts major Apple production centers. This has a direct impact on the production line of the iPhone SE and the AirPods.

How Bad Is It?

The Chinese authorities have taken stringent measures to contain the spread of the virus and have urged workers to stay at home in provinces affected by the coronavirus. The entire city of Wuhan, which is believed to be the epicenter of the virus, has already been quarantined.

So far, there's been no announcement of the launch date for the iPhone SE 2, but it is expected sometime in March. How hard the virus will hit the production and how it would affect the launch timeline is unknown yet. It was rumored that Apple would begin mass production of the upcoming device in February.

Foxconn Says No Change In Timeline

Foxconn, which manufactures key products for Apple, announced that it wouldn't alter its manufacturing schedules despite the coronavirus threat. Foxconn noted that it's monitoring the virus outbreak, but is confident it wouldn't affect it "manufacturing obligations."

So far, there hasn't been a case where one production facility impacting the launch schedule. However, it could certainly result in fewer smartphone units during the initial days of shipping. Apple hasn't commented on the coronavirus or the situation at its Chinese production facilities. The company has limited travel to China and has closed one retail store.

