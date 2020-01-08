Alleged Apple iPhone SE 2 Renders Leak; Touch ID Could Make A Comeback News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In 2016, Apple took the wraps off an affordable and compact smartphone, the iPhone SE. It came with a similar design as the iPhone 5s but with downgraded specifications and features. On account of celebrating the 10th-anniversary edition, Apple shifted its design language with the iPhone X, which made fans anticipate a refreshed iPhone SE.

We have already come across several reports regarding the iPhone SE 2. After numerous leaks, it has been hinted that the smartphone might see the light of the day in Q1 2020. Now, the renders of the smartphone have hit the web revealing some of its key specifications.

Apple iPhone SE 2 Renders

Going by the leaked renders of the Apple iPhone SE 2, the smartphone might arrive with a compact form factor with a 4.7-inch LCD notch-less display. The device is believed to measure 138.5 x 67.4 x 7.8mm with the thickness going up to 8.6mm including the camera bump at the rear.

The renders make us believe that the form factor could be similar to that of the iPhone 8 with the presence of a frosted glass back rather than a glossy rear as seen on the iPhone 8. In terms of camera, the iPhone SE 2 is likely to sport a single rear camera and not a dual-camera arrangement at the rear.

Furthermore, the Apple iPhone SE 2 is likely to bring back the Touch ID as the renders seem to have a home button that makes us believe that it could support this feature. Like the newly launched iPhone 11 series, this one is also said to get the power from an Apple A13 Bionic processor and a larger battery.

What We Think

With rumors and speculations pointing out at the presence of an Apple A13 Bionic processor, there is no clarity if this compact model will be called iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9. Whatever be its moniker, we can expect further details regarding the device and its launch date in the coming months. And, an official confirmation is also awaited.

