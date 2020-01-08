ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alleged Apple iPhone SE 2 Renders Leak; Touch ID Could Make A Comeback

    By
    |

    In 2016, Apple took the wraps off an affordable and compact smartphone, the iPhone SE. It came with a similar design as the iPhone 5s but with downgraded specifications and features. On account of celebrating the 10th-anniversary edition, Apple shifted its design language with the iPhone X, which made fans anticipate a refreshed iPhone SE.

    Alleged Apple iPhone SE 2 Renders Leak; Touch ID Could Make A Comeback
    Image Source  

     

    We have already come across several reports regarding the iPhone SE 2. After numerous leaks, it has been hinted that the smartphone might see the light of the day in Q1 2020. Now, the renders of the smartphone have hit the web revealing some of its key specifications.

    Apple iPhone SE 2 Renders

    Going by the leaked renders of the Apple iPhone SE 2, the smartphone might arrive with a compact form factor with a 4.7-inch LCD notch-less display. The device is believed to measure 138.5 x 67.4 x 7.8mm with the thickness going up to 8.6mm including the camera bump at the rear.

    The renders make us believe that the form factor could be similar to that of the iPhone 8 with the presence of a frosted glass back rather than a glossy rear as seen on the iPhone 8. In terms of camera, the iPhone SE 2 is likely to sport a single rear camera and not a dual-camera arrangement at the rear.

    Furthermore, the Apple iPhone SE 2 is likely to bring back the Touch ID as the renders seem to have a home button that makes us believe that it could support this feature. Like the newly launched iPhone 11 series, this one is also said to get the power from an Apple A13 Bionic processor and a larger battery.

    What We Think

    With rumors and speculations pointing out at the presence of an Apple A13 Bionic processor, there is no clarity if this compact model will be called iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9. Whatever be its moniker, we can expect further details regarding the device and its launch date in the coming months. And, an official confirmation is also awaited.

     

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apple news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 10:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue