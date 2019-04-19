Apple iPhone SE 2 might launch in 2020 with A13 Bionic chipset and 128 GB storage News oi-Vivek Here is everything we know about the iPhone SE 2

The Apple iPhone SE was one of the best compact smartphones from Apple, which has the power of bigger iPhone 6s with a compact form-factor. It was speculated that Apple would launch the iPhone SE 2 along with the iPhone XS, and it did not happen. Now, a new report claims that Apple will indeed launch an iPhone SE 2 in the year 2020.

The same report suggests that the iPhone SE 2 successor might cost as much as $650, which is still affordable pricing with respect to Apple's pricing standards.

iPhone SE 2 specifications

Just like the iPhone XR, the smartphone is most likely to feature a 4.7-inch retina (720p) display, protected by 2.5D curved ion-exchange tempered glass. The smartphone will be powered by the next-generation Apple A13 SoC, which is also expected to fuel the upcoming iPhone series, speculated to launch in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For $650, the smartphone will offer 128 GB of internal storage, and just like every other iPhone, you won't be able to expand the storage by any means. As of now, there is no information on weather the iPhone SE 2 will incorporated the Face ID or the Touch ID, which is also expected to have a huge impact on the overall price of the device.

It is also speculated that the smartphone is most likely to looks similar to the Apple iPhone 8, which was one of the first iPhones with wireless charging support. Even with the $650 price tag, the smartphone is most likely to sell like hotcakes, as there is a lot of demand for iPhones with the latest specs, especially the affordable once.

What is your view on an affordable and compact iPhone? Are you happy with the current generation iPhone or you are looking for an affordable option with a compact form-factor? Share your views in the comment box.

Source