Apple iPhone 11 Series Launch: Price, Specifications And Availability In India

Apple iPhone 11 Launch In India

Some key highlight features of the new Apple iPhone 11 family includes- new camera systems, 7nm A13 Bionic chip, better battery life, upgraded Face ID setup, etc. Let's get into details of the most advanced Apple iPhones ever produced by the Cupertino giant.

Apple iPhone 11

Design And Display

Starting with the entry-level variant- Apple iPhone 11, which is the successor to the widely-popular iPhone XR, the handset boasts a 6.1" Liquid Retina panel and comes in an all-new anodized aluminum design and also flaunts the toughest glass on an iPhone ever.

Apple also mentioned that the new iPhone 11 offers better protection from dust and water, all thanks to the IP68 water-dust resistance. Apple iPhone 11 will be available in six colors- purple, green, yellow, black, white and red.

New A13 Bionic- Fastest CPU and GPU on a smartphone

Apple iPhone 11 is powered by the new A13 Bionic chip. Apple claims that the new A13 Bionic chip is the fastest CPU+GPU setup on a smartphone to date. The A13 Bionic chip has 8.5 billion transistors and features a faster neural engine for real-time photo and video analysis.

The A13 Bionic chip has new machine learning accelerators that allow the CPU to deliver more than 1 trillion operations per second. The new chip is touted to pack in 20 percent faster CPU and GPU than the A12 chip. The premium iPhone 11 pro variants are also powered by the same A13 Bionic chip.

Apple iPhone 11 Cameras- 12MP Dual-Lens Camera

As far as cameras are concerned, the entry-level iPhone 11 features a dual-lens camera setup with a 12MP wide-angle lens (26mm) working on F/1.8 aperture. The OIS-enabled lens offers 100 % focus pixels.

The camera on iPhone 11 can capture 4K videos at 60fps and features a dedicated night mode that switches on automatically when the sensor detects low-light. The camera on iPhone 11 also features cinematic video stabilization and extended dynamic range.

Interestingly, Apple has also upgraded the front-facing camera on the iPhone 11. The new iPhone brings a 12MP selfie camera with wider sensor that can also record 4k videos at 60fps and even slow-motion videos.

Apple iPhone 11 Battery Life

While Apple hasn't spilled any beans on the exact battery specifications, the new iPhone 11 is touted to offer longer battery life than the predecessor iPhone XR. Apple claims that the iPhone 11 offers 1-hour extra battery life than the 2018's iPhone XR.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro And Apple iPhone Pro Max

Design And Display

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone Pro Max are made out of stainless steel. Both the variants have a textured matte glass back and polished stainless steel band. The iPhone 11 Pro variants are said to feature the toughest glass ever in a smartphone and are rated IP68 for water resistance up to 4 meters for up to 30 minutes. Interestingly, the new iPhones are also protected against everyday spills including coffee and soda.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro sports a 5.8" OLED display offering 1125 × 2436 pixels resolution and a pixel count of 458ppi. The bigger variant flaunts a 6.5" OLED screen that offers 1242 x 2688 pixels resolution and 458ppi. Apple is calling this OLED- Super Retina XDR display and claims that these are the brightest displays ever on iPhones with up to 1,200 nits brightness, which is insane.

The displays on the iPhone 11 Pro variants offer 2 million-to-one contrast ratio with true blacks. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be made available in four colors including the new color variant- the Midnight green.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Cameras

Coming onto the camera on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, the smartphones feature a triple-lens camera setup. The three-array camera setup comprises of a 12MP OIS-enabled wide-camera (26mm) with F/1.8 aperture. Next in line is the 12MP telephoto lens with 52mm focal length working on larger f/2.0 aperture. The 6-element lens is also OIS-enabled.

The telephoto lens is claimed to capture 40 percent more light compared to iPhone Xs for better photos and videos. The third lens in the setup is a 12MP ultrawide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture. The 5-element lens offers 120-degree wide-angle view.

The cameras on the iPhone 11 Pro offer 4x telephoto lens and works on the newly designed camera application. Importantly, all the three cameras in the triple-les camera setup can record 4k @60fps videos and feature extended dynamic range. The iOS 13 also brings some powerful video editing tools to the new iPhones. The new video editing app allows you to rotate, crop, increase exposure and apply filters to videos instantly.

Battery Life, Face ID And Audio

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is touted to offer up to four more hours of battery life in a day than the iPhone XS. The bigger iPhone 11 Pro Max is also claimed to offer up to five hours more than the iPhone XS Max. The new iPhones will also ship with 18W charger in the package.

The new Apple devices will also offer One year free subscription to the Apple TV+ service. Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max also features up to 30 percent faster Face ID, and Spatial audio with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Pricing And Availability In India

Apple iPhone 11 will be will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models for pre-order beginning Friday, September 13 and in stores beginning Friday, September 27.

The price for the iPhone 11 starts at Rs. 64,900 in India. Apple iPhone 11 will come in six colors including purple, green, yellow, black, white and red.

The Phone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models in midnight green, space gray, silver and gold starting at Rs. 99,900 and Rs. 109,900 respectively from September 27.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will also be available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers in the Indian market.