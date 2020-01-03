Apple Expected To Launch Two New iPhone SE 2 Models In 2020 News oi-Karan Sharma

Apple iPhone SE 2 has been in the news for quite some time now. According to the Digitimes report, Apple is planning to launch two new smartphones under the iPhone SE 2 moniker in 2020. They will pack different screen size: one with 5.5-inch and another with a 6.1-inch LCD display.

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kui has indicated that the Cupertino-based tech giant is working on the smartphone and it will be launched as the iPhone SE 2 and the iPhone SE 2 Plus.

However, as per Kuo both models will make debut in the first half of 2021. It has also expected that the base model of the iPhone SE 2 will be similar to the iPhone 8 in terms of design. It will also arrive with Touch ID embedded on the home button.

Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by a powerful processor bionic A13 chipset, clubbed with 3GB of RAM. Reports also suggest that the phone will make use of 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) in the motherboard, a similar technology which is used on the latest iPhone 11 series.

Reports suggest the use of SLP in the motherboard will benefit iPhone suppliers like Xinxing, AT&S, Pending Holdings, and others. However, do note that the SLP which are going to be used in the iPhone SE 2 will not be expensive like the one used in the iPhone 11 series.

Besides, it's also been reported that the 3D Touch feature will be eliminated from the upcoming iPhone SE 2 models, and there will be no FaceID support. Apple iPhone SE 2 is expected to arrive in silver, space grey, and red color options.

Let's see when the company is planning to launch the iPhone SE 2 models. Also, do note that this information is based out of rumors so we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt. The company has not agreed to any of this so it's better to wait for the official confirmation.

