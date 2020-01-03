ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apple Expected To Launch Two New iPhone SE 2 Models In 2020

    By
    |

    Apple iPhone SE 2 has been in the news for quite some time now. According to the Digitimes report, Apple is planning to launch two new smartphones under the iPhone SE 2 moniker in 2020. They will pack different screen size: one with 5.5-inch and another with a 6.1-inch LCD display.

    Apple Expected To Launch Two New iPhone SE 2 Models In 2020

     

    Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kui has indicated that the Cupertino-based tech giant is working on the smartphone and it will be launched as the iPhone SE 2 and the iPhone SE 2 Plus.

    However, as per Kuo both models will make debut in the first half of 2021. It has also expected that the base model of the iPhone SE 2 will be similar to the iPhone 8 in terms of design. It will also arrive with Touch ID embedded on the home button.

    Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by a powerful processor bionic A13 chipset, clubbed with 3GB of RAM. Reports also suggest that the phone will make use of 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) in the motherboard, a similar technology which is used on the latest iPhone 11 series.

    Apple Expected To Launch Two New iPhone SE 2 Models In 2020

    Reports suggest the use of SLP in the motherboard will benefit iPhone suppliers like Xinxing, AT&S, Pending Holdings, and others. However, do note that the SLP which are going to be used in the iPhone SE 2 will not be expensive like the one used in the iPhone 11 series.

     

    Besides, it's also been reported that the 3D Touch feature will be eliminated from the upcoming iPhone SE 2 models, and there will be no FaceID support. Apple iPhone SE 2 is expected to arrive in silver, space grey, and red color options.

    Let's see when the company is planning to launch the iPhone SE 2 models. Also, do note that this information is based out of rumors so we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt. The company has not agreed to any of this so it's better to wait for the official confirmation.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 18:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue