These iPhones And iPads To Support iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

Upcoming iPhones Will Ship With iOS 14

Though every iPhone that launched after the iPhone 6 series will get iOS 14. The upcoming next-generation iPhones, possibly the iPhone 12 series ship with iOS 14 out-of-the-box. Unlike iOS 13, which introduced a lot of new features the iOS 14 will be a more subtle update and is likely to fix some issues that are found on iOS 13 and will stabilize the entire OS.

iPhones That Support iOS 14

Apple iPhone 6s

Apple iPhone 6s Plus

Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Besides these iPhones, the 7th Gen iPod Touch is also eligible for iOS 14 update. The latest iPod Touch was recently launched with the Apple A10 Fusion chipset that made its debut with the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus.

iPads That Support iPadOS 14

12.9-inch iPad Pro

11-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

7th Gen iPad

6th Gen iPad

5th Gen iPad

5th Gen iPad Mini

3rd Gen iPad Air

Besides these models, iPads that will launch in 2020 will also ship with iPadOS 14, which is a slightly forked version of iOS 14 for big-screen tablets.