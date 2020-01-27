Just In
These iPhones And iPads To Support iOS 14 and iPadOS 14
Apple has developed a tradition, where, every year the company showcases a new iteration of iOS and macOS at WWDC. Though we are still months away from WWDC 2020, there is a piece of great news for iPhone users. According to the latest report, iOS 14 will be made available for all iPhones that support iOS 13. This means, even the Apple iPhone SE will get iOS 14 updates. However, some of the iPad owners have a piece of bad news, as the iPad Mini 4 and the iPad Air 2 will not support iPadOS 14.
Upcoming iPhones Will Ship With iOS 14
Though every iPhone that launched after the iPhone 6 series will get iOS 14. The upcoming next-generation iPhones, possibly the iPhone 12 series ship with iOS 14 out-of-the-box. Unlike iOS 13, which introduced a lot of new features the iOS 14 will be a more subtle update and is likely to fix some issues that are found on iOS 13 and will stabilize the entire OS.
iPhones That Support iOS 14
- Apple iPhone 6s
- Apple iPhone 6s Plus
- Apple iPhone SE
- Apple iPhone 7
- Apple iPhone 7 Plus
- Apple iPhone 8
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- Apple iPhone X
- Apple iPhone XR
- Apple iPhone XS
- Apple iPhone XS Max
- Apple iPhone 11
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Besides these iPhones, the 7th Gen iPod Touch is also eligible for iOS 14 update. The latest iPod Touch was recently launched with the Apple A10 Fusion chipset that made its debut with the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus.
iPads That Support iPadOS 14
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro
- 11-inch iPad Pro
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- 7th Gen iPad
- 6th Gen iPad
- 5th Gen iPad
- 5th Gen iPad Mini
- 3rd Gen iPad Air
Besides these models, iPads that will launch in 2020 will also ship with iPadOS 14, which is a slightly forked version of iOS 14 for big-screen tablets.
