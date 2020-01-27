ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    These iPhones And iPads To Support iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

    By
    |

    Apple has developed a tradition, where, every year the company showcases a new iteration of iOS and macOS at WWDC. Though we are still months away from WWDC 2020, there is a piece of great news for iPhone users. According to the latest report, iOS 14 will be made available for all iPhones that support iOS 13. This means, even the Apple iPhone SE will get iOS 14 updates. However, some of the iPad owners have a piece of bad news, as the iPad Mini 4 and the iPad Air 2 will not support iPadOS 14.

    Upcoming iPhones Will Ship With iOS 14
     

    Upcoming iPhones Will Ship With iOS 14

    Though every iPhone that launched after the iPhone 6 series will get iOS 14. The upcoming next-generation iPhones, possibly the iPhone 12 series ship with iOS 14 out-of-the-box. Unlike iOS 13, which introduced a lot of new features the iOS 14 will be a more subtle update and is likely to fix some issues that are found on iOS 13 and will stabilize the entire OS.

    iPhones That Support iOS 14

    iPhones That Support iOS 14

    • Apple iPhone 6s
    • Apple iPhone 6s Plus
    • Apple iPhone SE
    • Apple iPhone 7
    • Apple iPhone 7 Plus
    • Apple iPhone 8
    • Apple iPhone 8 Plus
    • Apple iPhone X
    • Apple iPhone XR
    • Apple iPhone XS
    • Apple iPhone XS Max
    • Apple iPhone 11
    • Apple iPhone 11 Pro
    • Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    Besides these iPhones, the 7th Gen iPod Touch is also eligible for iOS 14 update. The latest iPod Touch was recently launched with the Apple A10 Fusion chipset that made its debut with the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus.

    iPads That Support iPadOS 14
     

    iPads That Support iPadOS 14

    • 12.9-inch iPad Pro
    • 11-inch iPad Pro
    • 10.5-inch iPad Pro
    • 9.7-inch iPad Pro
    • 7th Gen iPad
    • 6th Gen iPad
    • 5th Gen iPad
    • 5th Gen iPad Mini
    • 3rd Gen iPad Air

    Besides these models, iPads that will launch in 2020 will also ship with iPadOS 14, which is a slightly forked version of iOS 14 for big-screen tablets.

    Via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: iOS apple iPhone news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 10:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 27, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue