New iPod Touch Powered By A10 Fusion Chipset Announced For Rs 18,900 In India

After almost four years, Apple has officially released a refreshed iPod Touch with Apple A10 Fusion SoC, the same chipset that powers the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus. Other than the change in the processors, the latest iPod Touch remains identical to the 6th Gen iPod Touch, which was launched in 2015. Here is everything you need to know about the all-new 7th Gen iPod Touch.

What is iPod Touch?

As the name suggests, it is an iPod (Apple's synonym for music listening device) with a touch interface. It does not come with a SIM card slot, instead, it offers Wi-Fi connectivity, where, users can download apps and games from the App Store. Do note that, the apps and games catalog is limited in comparison to iPhones.

Features and Specs

As expected, along with the Apple A10 Fusion chipset, the iPod touch runs on the latest iOS 12 OS with support for features like group face time. The iPod does feature a 1.2 MP selfie camera and an 8 MP primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture with support for 1080p video recording @30fps and slow-motion video recording @ 120fps.

The 4-inch display on the iPod Touch offers 1136x640p resolution with 326 ppi, which is again a retina standard display and the pixel density on the iPod Touch is identical to the iPhone7, iPhone 8, and even the iPhone XR.

According to Apple, the 2019's iPod Touch can offer up to 8 hours of music playback on a single charge and 80 hours of audio playback. As of now, there is no information on the battery capacity of the iPod Touch, but, it does come with a lightning port for charging and data syncing.

The most important feature of the iPod Touch is the fact that it still retains a 3.5mm headphone jack and the retail package does come with a complimentary Apple EarPods and a standard charger.

Price and availability

The iPod Touch comes with 32, 128, and 256 GB of internal storage. The base variant with 32 GB storage retails for Rs 18,900 in India, the mid-tier variant with 128 GB is available for Rs 28,900, and lastly, the 256 GB variant retails for Rs 38,900. The iPod Touch will be available in India via Apple certified stores in the next few days in space grey, white, gold, blue, pink and (PRODUCT)RED colors.