Apple Turns Your iPhone, Watch Into Car Keys With iOS 13.4: Report News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple is gearing up to rollout the next iOS update, namely the iOS 13.4. Reports claim that the iPhone and Apple Watch can be used to lock, unlock, and even start your cars with the update. The premier beta version of the new iOS was spotted with references to a 'CarKey' API.

Apple iOS 13.4 Update

A report from 9to5Mac notes that the update will likely allow users to utilize their devices as keys for vehicles with NFC (near-field communication). The internal files reveal that the new iOS update won't even require Face ID authentication. Simply holding the phone near the automobile will be able to unlock the car, even if it's out of battery.

The report further notes that the feature also comes with the capability to give other people access to the car with their iPhone or Apple Watch. But that would require the primary user adding them as a trusted family member or a friend an invite. Apple says they can be added via the Wallet app.

Users can begin the pairing process via the Wallet app. However, they will also need to have the automaker's app to complete the setup, especially to link the device with the car for the first time. Reports note that users will need to place their device on top of the NFC reader, which will automatically prompt a 'CarKey' on the Wallet app.

Once this is set up, users can also add the key to an Apple Watch. Using a smartphone or a smartwatch to unlock an automobile isn't really a new concept. However, it also raises security questions. If the smartphone hacked, it's possible that the automobile might also be under threat.

There's no detail about when the new iOS will rollout, but there have been reports about the iOS 14. Apart from the security question, the car manufacturer will also need to work with Apple to implement the CarKey for the vehicles. Those automobiles without a digital key app as sure to welcome the proposed new feature.

