Just In
- 54 min ago Samsung Galaxy M31 New Leak Confirms Display, Battery, And Other Features
-
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Teases Redmi 9A With Dual-Camera Setup, 5,000 mAh Battery; Threat To Realme C3?
- 2 hrs ago Netflix Announces AV1 Codec For Select Titles On Android
- 2 hrs ago Wifi Dabba Vs Jio Fiber: Who Offers The Best Plans
Don't Miss
- News Peter Mukerjea gets bail in Sheena Bora case
- Movies Is Samantha Akkineni Taking Break From Films To Have A Baby?
- Sports Jofra Archer to miss England's Sri Lanka tour and IPL 2020 with stress fracture to right elbow
- Finance New Tax Regime Vs Old: Income Tax Department Launches e-Calculator To Compare
- Lifestyle Magha Purnima 2020: Know Date, Muhurata, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of The Festival
- Automobiles Auto Expo 2020: New Hyundai Creta Unveiled - Expected Launch Date, Specs, Features, Images & More
- Travel 10 Splendid Places To Visit In South India in February
- Education ISRO Young Scientist Program 2020 Registration Started
Apple Turns Your iPhone, Watch Into Car Keys With iOS 13.4: Report
Apple is gearing up to rollout the next iOS update, namely the iOS 13.4. Reports claim that the iPhone and Apple Watch can be used to lock, unlock, and even start your cars with the update. The premier beta version of the new iOS was spotted with references to a 'CarKey' API.
Apple iOS 13.4 Update
A report from 9to5Mac notes that the update will likely allow users to utilize their devices as keys for vehicles with NFC (near-field communication). The internal files reveal that the new iOS update won't even require Face ID authentication. Simply holding the phone near the automobile will be able to unlock the car, even if it's out of battery.
The report further notes that the feature also comes with the capability to give other people access to the car with their iPhone or Apple Watch. But that would require the primary user adding them as a trusted family member or a friend an invite. Apple says they can be added via the Wallet app.
Users can begin the pairing process via the Wallet app. However, they will also need to have the automaker's app to complete the setup, especially to link the device with the car for the first time. Reports note that users will need to place their device on top of the NFC reader, which will automatically prompt a 'CarKey' on the Wallet app.
Once this is set up, users can also add the key to an Apple Watch. Using a smartphone or a smartwatch to unlock an automobile isn't really a new concept. However, it also raises security questions. If the smartphone hacked, it's possible that the automobile might also be under threat.
There's no detail about when the new iOS will rollout, but there have been reports about the iOS 14. Apart from the security question, the car manufacturer will also need to work with Apple to implement the CarKey for the vehicles. Those automobiles without a digital key app as sure to welcome the proposed new feature.
-
23,999
-
19,990
-
21,990
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,789
-
1,06,900
-
15,590
-
71,990
-
16,999
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,890
-
14,999
-
64,400
-
34,789
-
44,900
-
24,000
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
12,000