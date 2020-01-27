ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Facebook Blames Apple For Bezos' Phone Hack

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    After Jeff Bezos' iPhone X got infiltrated by Saudi hackers, Facebook officially came up with a statement citing Apple responsible for the security loopholes, not WhatsApp. It seems Apple is not on the tabloid for good reasons, these days. Earlier Google also reported that the Cupertino giant's Safari browser is laced up with security flaws. However, we haven't heard yet from Apple about the recent hacking incident.

    Facebook Blames Apple For Bezos' Phone Hack

     

    One theory behind Bezos's phone-hacking relates that Washington Post-- owned by Bezos, was closely examining the Jamal Khashoggi's murder (WaPo columnist), who was killed after Saudi Crown Prince's direction. To sue away the news agency, Saudis started tracking the Amazon founder's phone and blackmailed him to drop the investigation.

    The malware was sent to Bezos via WhatsApp back in 2018. The unauthorized data got through his phone, as of a 4.22MB video clip, by an account in the name of the crown prince. The malware was cryptically built to allow the Saudis to have access to all secret files of Bezos, stored on the phone.

    After the security breach, FTI reported that the transmitted data from Bezos's phone surged 29,000%, which is way more to get the secret information. At the recently held World Economic Forum, in Davos, a Facebook official issued a statement that data breach occurred due to the smartphone operating system. The Facebook representative also added that the company will get into the depth, provided WhatsApp was used to hack Bezos' phone.

    We are yet to hear from WhatsApp in particular on the matter. This is not the first time WhatsApp's security has been damaged. The messaging app earlier blamed the NSO Group of putting surveillance software to some users, without any information, just to get access to the phones. However, the NSO Group denied all these allegations.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: facebook whatsapp apple Mobile app news

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue