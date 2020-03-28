ENGLISH

    Apple Working On AR Headset, Likely To Launch In 2021: Report

    Apple has been vouching that augmented reality is the next big thing and has been investing in developing the AR tech. Apple's ARKit and RealityKit have shown us the capabilities of AR along with tools like Reality Composer, Reality Converter, and more. Now, the company is said to be working on an AR/VR headset.

    Apple AR Headsets In Development: Report
    Apple has already brought in the LiDAR scanner on the new iPad Pro and is expected to come in the new iPhone 12 series. It's quite natural for the iPhone maker to launch a combination AR/VR headset. According to reports, Apple might launch the new AR headset in 2021 or 2022.

    Apple AR Headset In Making

    A report from MacRumors has revealed significant evidence of the AR headset project in a leaked build of the iOS 14, which has also been circulating. The report further gives us an image of the iOS 14 that seems to be a generic-looking controller for an AR/VR headset.

    From the looks of it, the Apple AR headset looks quite familiar to the HTC Vive Focus headset, launched back in 2018. The design coincides with a Bloomberg report that noted Apple engineers were closely working with the HTC Vive hardware for internal testing purposes. The final product may be much more polished before reaching consumers.

    Apple AR Applications

    Various reports about the iOS 14 code have given us much information on what to expect. This includes a new augmented reality app with a codename 'Gobi', which is believed to be using QR codes to test the AR experiences on the Apple AR headset. The Gobi app could trigger experiences related to the Apple Watch, Apple Store or even Starbucks and a movie poster.

    Furthermore, Apple is said to developing an AR experience called 'crosswalk bowling game'. The game is believed to let players roll down a virtual bowling ball across a crosswalk to take down virtual bowling pins. While it's uncertain when these apps or the Apple AR headset will launch, it simply confirms that the company is deeply invested in the AR/VR tech.

    news wearables ar apple
    Saturday, March 28, 2020, 10:16 [IST]
