Apple iOS 14 With Fitness App, Improved iMessage Expected: Report

Apple iOS 14 Expected Features

Various reports from MacRumors have provided a stream of new leaks about the iOS 14. Firstly, there are reports about a new fitness app being developed by Apple with a codename ‘Seymour'. Likely, Apple might finally rename it as Fit or Fitness before rolling out the new OS.

Mind you, it's not replacing the Activity app. Rather, the new fitness app is going to be a standalone app for the iOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14, the reports say. The fitness app will allow users to download fitness videos to train with different workouts. Further, the Apple Watch could track the activity session, potentially expanding the exercise forms on Watch.



Following next is a new API called PencilKit, where the Apple Pencil can be used for various purposes like handwriting recognition. The new API can also convert in regular text input fields, which isn't a standard feature currently. The report further notes that the Apple Pencil can be used to write texts in apps like Messages, Calendar, Mail, and more. Apple is also working on developing access to third-party apps.

There is a whole lot of evidence in Catalina that they're working on a full, Catalyst version of Messages, much like Shortcuts for Mac. So, just like Shortcuts, I decided to cut to the chase and do it myself by calling the system frameworks. Voilà pic.twitter.com/IsXKrGpemd — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) June 19, 2019

Further speculations reveal that Apple is working on iMessage for iOS 14. Apple is reportedly working on tagging contacts with @ in group chats. It is also working on features like unsending messages, a status update function, and read receipts for the iMessage. MacRumors notes that these are just speculations and may not release soon.

Apple Working On AirTags, Headphones

There's also the Apple AirTags, a physical device that helps in tracking objects. Earlier reports showed that the AirTags will likely ship with CR2032 button batteries. The AirTags, paired with an iPhone or an iPad is still in prototype stages and might take a while to launch.

Further suggestions note that Apple is also working on over-ear headphones. At the same time, the company is prepping up the software of the iPadOS and watchOS as well. Features like improved mouse support, blood oxygen monitoring levels, and more are expected to rollout as well.