Apple might launch its smart Glasses December 2021: report

Back in 2017, Loup Ventures Gene Munster has told that the Apple AR glasses will launch in 2020. In a new report posted online, Munster says that Apple Glasses will be released in 2021.

According to Loup Ventures report, AR wearables a great fit for Apple. Futurist Charlie Fink sums up AR best: "The world is going to be painted with data." Tim Cook agrees, and in 2017 said, "AR is one of those huge things that we'll look back at and marvel at." Cook is doing everything in his power to advance the theme, as evidenced by three developments in 2017 including; releasing an AR development platform (ARKit), shipping dedicated AR optics in the iPhone X, and purchasing SensoMotoric (a wearable computer vision technology).

Back in October Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that the technology for AR glasses is still not mature. Munster says that it is more likely Apple will launch the AR headset in December 2021 contradicting its previous report which indicated a September 2020 release. He sees Apple selling 10 million units in its first year, in line with the number of Apple Watches that the company rang up during its rookie year.

"That said, we believe AR is real and Apple will be a beneficiary. We expect Apple's AR theme to play out in three phases. First, this fall we expect 2 to 3 new iPhones to join iPhone X with advanced optics for AR (VCSEL arrays). Second, AR apps built using ARKit will slowly become the next gold rush for developers, led by games, e-commerce, and education. Last, we expect Apple will release Apple Glasses late in 2021."-Gene Munsters, Loup Ventures

Munster's report says that there are fears about privacy which will hold back AR glasses at first. He mentions the failure of Google Glass which was announced in 2014-2015 as proof that society was not yet ready for people to wear a camera.

Let's see whether this report will turn to be true or not. However, we don't have any further details on the Apple AR glasses.

