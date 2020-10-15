OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Color Variant Launched In India Alongside OnePlus 8T News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus has introduced a Special Edition of its mid-range OnePlus Nord. The Special Edition comes in Gray Ash color, while the handset was initially launched in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx color options. The Special Edition offers similar features to the regular model. However, you get the matte finish on the handset, which is different from the glossy finish of the existing options.

OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Color Variant Price And Sale

The new OnePlus Nord Gray Ash model will be available for purchase in only 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option at the same price as the regular model. The OnePlus Nord Gray Ash model is priced at Rs. 29,999. It will be available starting October 16 (Amazon Great Indian Festival sale) for Prime users and open sale will start from October 17 via Amazon.in, OnePlus India website.

To recall, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the OnePlus Nord is currently available in the country at Rs. 24,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 27,999.

OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Color Variant Specifications

As above mentioned, the Special Edition has also identical features to the regular variant. The handset flaunts a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC handles the processing on the device clubbed with up to 12GB RAM. It ships with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5 and packs a 4,115 mAh battery with support for 30T fast charging technology.

On the camera front, it offers a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 5MP depth sensor. At the front, it houses dual-lens consisting of a 32MP Sony IMX616 main camera and an 8MP sensor.

For connectivity, the device supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The OnePlus Nord is a good choice who is looking for a mid-range handset including a great display and battery features. However, it lacks a microSD card slot like the previous offerings from the company.

