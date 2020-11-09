Just In
OnePlus 9 Series Might Comprise Three Devices; Features Revealed Online
It's been a month since the OnePlus 8T was launched and there is already buzz about the OnePlus 9 series. The upcoming series is rumored to come with three models including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and another device whose name is still a mystery. The OnePlus 9 series launch is expected to take place in March 2021. As per information by TechDroider, the OnePlus 9 will have model number of LE2110.
On the other hand, he has shared three model numbers including LE2117, LE2119, LE2120 for the OnePlus 9 Pro. The three model numbers are rumored to be three variants of the OnePlus 9 Pro. However, we can't comment on this until the company shares any details. In addition, another phone with model number LE2127 has leaked which is rumored to come under the OnePlus 9 series.
Previously, tipster Max J revealed that the OnePlus 9 Series will come with codename "Lemonade". Besides, the features of the OnePlus 9 also surfaced on Weibo this week.
What To Expect From OnePlus 9 Series?
As per details via Weibo, all three models of the OnePlus 9 series will include the all-new 5nm Snapdragon 875 SoC which is said to be unveiled in December. Besides, this time OnePlus 9 Series might pack 144Hz refresh rate display instead of 120Hz.
Upfront, the series is said to feature a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera. Software-wise, the upcoming series might run android 11 out-of-the-box. Other features are listed to include 65W faster-charging support, IP68 protection.
For connectivity, the OnePlus 9 series is listed to come with 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data sync. Apart from this, the camera, design details are still unknown at the moment. We expect to get more information on the same in the coming days.
