OnePlus 9 Expected To Arrive In March 2021: What To Expect?

OnePlus has started working on its upcoming OnePlus 9 series. However, there is no official word yet. Recently, tipster Max J. has twitted a codename ''Lemonade'' and one comment suggests it will be the OnePlus 9 series smartphone. Now, a report by Android Central claims the upcoming OnePlus 9 series will arrive by mid-March, 2021. The features of the OnePlus 9 series are still under wraps. we can expect the upcoming series will also include a standard and Pro model.

What To Expect From OnePlus 9 Series

Talking about the features, it might get some similar features from the recently launched OnePlus 8T. Like 0nePlus 8T, the upcoming series will also include fast charging technology, a high refresh rate display. It remains to be seen if these series will have the same 120Hz display or more than that. In terms of battery, we can expect a bigger battery from the upcoming OnePlus 9 series.

For imaging, OnePlus might provide quad-lens on the upcoming phones, unlike the OnePlus 8T has triple-lens. As of now, this much information that we have been able to gather and we will request you to take the details with a pinch of salt.

Currently, the company is selling the OnePlus 8T in the country at Rs. 42,999 for the base variant and it is available in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver color options. Talking about the features, the OnePlus 8T does not have any official IP rating. However, you get a copper cooling system on the handset and 65W fast charging which is one of the key highlights of the OnePlus 8T. The phone claims to take 39 minutes to charge the full battery.

The handset packs the Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is also available in the 8 Pro. If you don't want to spend more than Rs. 50,000 then you can buy the OnePlus 8T. However, you will not get some features in the OnePlus 8T which is available in the OnePlus 8 pro including OIS on the main lens, official IP rating.

