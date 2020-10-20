Just In
OnePlus 9 Series Codenamed Lemonade Likely In Pipeline
The OnePlus 8T, which is the latest offering from the company is just a few days old. In the meantime, we have already started coming up across reports regarding the next-generation smartphone from the company, the OnePlus 9. While we can expect the upcoming smartphone to see the light of the day sometime in mid-2021, a tipster has shared some details regarding the device.
OnePlus 9 Series Details
A well-known tipster Max J has taken to Twitter to share a vague-looking side-view of a smartphone carrying the codename "Lemonade". The device appears to have two separate side views of a device of extremely thin profile and barely visible. On either side, we can see the usual placement of buttons. More than the device, the background of the same appears to be focused a lot. And, the text "Lemonade" is written big in yellow.
October 19, 2020
While the tipster hasn't shared any other details regarding this smartphone, one of the comments to the tweet make us beleive that it could be the OnePlus 9 series. However, this isn't the first tine we are hearing about the codename "Lemonade".
Last month, we came across a report suggesting that OnePlus is working on a device with codenames such as lemonade, lemonadet, lemonadep, and lemonadev. But it was expected to be some other device and not the OnePlus 9 series.
Talking about the codename, we have also come across names such as clover, Billie, and kebab. These are just project or developmental names and do not divulge any details about the design or specifications of the upcoming smartphones. Given that the tipster has a good track record, the codename "Lemonade" for the OnePlus 9 series appears to be confirmed.
What To Expect
While it is too early to talk about the OnePlus 9 series, we can expect the company to launch two devices - OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. But it remains to be seen if these smartphones will have a flat or curved display.
As the OnePlus 9 series is a flagship lineup, these devices will make use of a Snapdragon 875 SoC, an AMOLED display with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz and support for 65W fast charging or more. We can expect the OnePlus 9 series to arrive with a 64MP primary camera sensor at the rear among others.
