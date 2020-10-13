OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei Leaves Company To Start New Venture, Ahead Of OnePlus 8T Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus is in the news once again, and this time, it's not for a new smartphone. Instead, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei is said to be leaving the company to start a new venture. Reports also note that OnePlus India head, Emily Dai, is now heading the Nord project - which was primarily developed by Pei.

According to a report by Tech Crunch, Pei hasn't personally confirmed his exit from the OnePlus company. The report however notes that he's starting his venture, but the details haven't been confirmed yet. For all we know, we could soon be seeing another line of premium flagship smartphones.

Looking back, the popular OnePlus duo - Carl Pei and Pete Lau kickstarted the company in 2012. From a small company with a limited market share, OnePlus has grown to one of the most popular brands in the smartphone industry. Known for its flagship smartphones, the company recently ventured into mid-range devices like the OnePlus Nord, which was majorly developed by Pei.

Carl Pei's exit comes right ahead of the launch of a new flagship - the OnePlus 8T. Also, the company is gearing to launch some more smartphones under the Nord brand - including the OnePlus Nord N10 series. The launch of the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus Nord N10 series is scheduled for tomorrow (October 14).

The flagship OnePlus 8T was officially teased by the company and is dubbed to be an Amazon exclusive. Teasers have revealed that the upcoming phone will flaunt a 120Hz refresh rate, a 65W fast charging technology, an upgraded Snapdragon 865 chipset, and an advanced quad-camera setup.

What Next?

For now, none of the reports have any information about what Carl Pei will be doing next. It's reported that Pei plans to start his venture soon. We could be seeing some niche smartphones and other gadgets like earbuds. However, it's too early to speculate on the details.

