OnePlus 8T With 65W Fast Charging Goes Official: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus finally announced its much-awaited flagship OnePlus 8T in India. Some features of the handset are similar to those of the OnePlus 8 including the front-facing camera, and the Snapdragon 865 chipset. However, you get some improved features on the OnePlus 8T like the 120Hz display, a quad-camera setup instead of triple-lens setup on the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8T Price, Sale Date

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the OnePlus 8T is priced at Rs. 42,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 45,999. The latest flagship model comes in two storage and two color options - Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver.

The handset will go on sale starting October 17 via Amazon India, OnePlus.in, and offline stores. Notably, for Amazon Prime and OnePlus Red Cable Club members, it will be available for purchase starting October 16.

OnePlus 8T: Specifications

Starting with the front, the handset retains a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display along with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the OnePlus 8T gets its power from the Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The handset runs on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 and has a 4,300 mAh battery.

The handset features a 65W fast charging which claims to take 39 minutes to charge the full battery and within 15 minutes can be charged up to 58 percent. For photography, it offers a quad-rear camera module consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16MP Sony IMX481 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro, and a 2MP mono sensor. Upfront, it has a single 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor which is placed in the punch-hole cutout.

On the connectivity front, it gets 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, it features an in-display fingerprint reader, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Lastly, the OnePlus 8T measures 160.7 x 74.1 x 8.4mm dimensions and weighs 188 grams.

