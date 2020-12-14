OnePlus 9 5G Live Images Show Possible Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus is one of the smartphone brands that are all set to take the wraps off its next-generation flagship smartphones early next year. We have already come across three models - the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 SE. Now, the alleged OnePlus 9 5G live images have emerged online.

The latest set of OnePlus 9 5G live image shows a flat display such as OnePlus 8T and a punch-hole cutout at its top-left corner. This rumored smartphone is likely to be launched with a notable change in the previous OnePlus smartphones and is quite similar to that we have seen in the previous leaks.

OnePlus 9 5G Live Images Leak

OnePlus appears to be focused on the camera department of the upcoming smartphone series. The live images leaked by PhoneArena citing an anonymous source and other contacts including tipster Max Jambor show a different design in terms of the camera. It appears to flaunt a triple-camera arrangement with two large sensors and a relatively smaller sensor. The flash appears to be positioned within the camera module with an Ultrashot written on it.

The logo at the back of the speculated OnePlus 9 to be different from the typical OnePlus logo we have seen earlier. The report notes that there is a dedicated logo for this prototype unit.

Moving on to the front, the OnePlus 9 5G appears to be similar to that of the OnePlus 8T. It looks like there will be a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a fast refresh rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The other aspects that are rumored include HDR support, Android 11 out-of-the-box, and a 4500mAh battery. Already, OnePlus has confirmed that the upcoming flagship series will get the power from a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

From the leaked live images, the OnePlus 9 appears to flaunt a USB Type-C port alongside with a speaker grille at the right and a SIM card tray with a rubber seal hinting at IP rating at the left. The top edge will have a microphone and another speaker grille and the button arrangement as in the other OnePlus smartphones.

