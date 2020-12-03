OnePlus 9 Series Confirmed To Run Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Qualcomm has recently announced that its Snapdragon 888 SoC will power Android flagship phones. Meanwhile, many OEMs have already confirmed to launch phones with the Snapdragon 888 chipset in 2021. Among them, Oppo Find X3 will launch in early 2021. Now, OnePlus has confirmed that the next flagship 9 series from the company to run the Snapdragon 888 processor.

A company's executive reveals in a video posted on the Snapdragon Tech Summit website, "We believe that the technological innovation of this flagship platform in 5G, games, camera, and other aspects will contribute to the high-end flagship to be launched by OnePlus in the first half of next year."

However, he has not mentioned any particular device name. But it can be expected the OnePlus 9 series and it is said to be launched in the first half of 2021. The series will most likely to include the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro. Besides, another model called OnePlus 9E is in the rumor mill which is said to be cheaper than the other two models.

OnePlus 9 Series: What To Expect?

The OnePlus 9 is rumored to feature a 6.55-inch display with 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate, while the Pro model is said to pack a 6.7-inch display. There will be a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner. Both base and Pro models will get power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with 8GB RAM. However, another model might pack mid-range features.

In terms of imaging, the OnePlus 9 is expected to come with a triple rear camera, whereas the Pro model is said to offer a quad-rear lens. Besides, both models will pack 65W fast charging. However, other features of the upcoming series are still under wraps. We can expect more details to emerge soon.

