Oppo Find X3 Confirmed To Use Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC News oi-Vivek

Oppo has hinted that the Oppo Find X3 will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC during Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2020. Though Oppo is not the only brand to make this announcement, the company will be one of the first to launch a phone with the newest processor from Qualcomm.

The Oppo Find X3 will be the successor to the Oppo Find X2, which was launched in 2020 with some of the best features in Industry. The Find X2 was the first smartphone in the world to feature a QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, and it also packed features like 65W fast charging and a premium glass sandwich design.

Considering the change in the trend, the Oppo Find X3 is expected to outperform the Oppo Find X2. The device is likely to offer improvement across all the parameters like display, performance, camera, and more. Alen Wu, OPPO Vice President and President of Global Sales has confirmed that the next Find X series powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G SoC Will launch in the first quarter of 2021.

Oppo Find X3 Specifications

The Oppo Find X3, as confirmed by the company will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, and is expected to offer 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone will also have faster 5G networking capabilities. As per the software, the device will run on Android 11 OS with custom ColorOS 11 skin on top.

The smartphone is likely to offer a QHD+ resolution screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate. Besides, the display is also expected to offer features like in-display fingerprint sensor along with better display protection. The Oppo Find X3 is also expected to come equipped with a next-generation fast charging tech with a slightly bigger battery.

Unlike most premium flagship smartphones, the Oppo Find X2 missed out on two key features -- wireless charging and IP rating. With the Oppo Find X3, the company is likely to include these parameters to make the Oppo Find X3 an overall flagship smartphone with no compromises whatsoever.

