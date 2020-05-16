These Upcoming Smartphones Could Be Launched Soon In India

Having said that, here is a list of upcoming smartphones that we expect to be launched in India soon. Some of these devices are already available in select markets and await their Indian launch.

This includes the smartphones from Chinese players such as Xiaomi, Realme Honor, etc. Do take a look at the upcoming smartphones to be launched soon in India from below.

Honor X10

Honor X10 is a newly launched 5G smartphone that features a 6.63-inch IPS LCD display, an octa-core in-house Kirin 5G chipset, a 4200mAh battery, a pop-up selfie camera and a rear camera setup with a periscope camera capability.

Oppo Find X2

Oppo Find X2 has been launched with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels, Android 10 topped with ColorOS 7.1, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC teamed up with up to 12GB of RAM, and a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera sensor and a 4200mAh battery among other aspects.

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Oppo Find X2 Pro borrows some specs from its smaller kin, Oppo Find X2. The device makes use of a better camera with much improved capabilities, a relatively higher battery capacity of 4260mAh along with 65W fast charging support and more.

Realme X3

Realme X3, one of the highly rumored smartphones is said to feature a 6.57-inch FHD+ display, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a dual-camera setup at the front, standard connectivity aspects, and a 4100mAh battery.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom is highly talked about for its superior camera capabilities as its name indicates. The upcoming smartphone from Realme is believed to arrive with a camera module supporting 60x zoom. We are yet to know when the company is all set to launch the Realme X3 SuperZoom.

Nokia 5.3

Announced two months back, the Nokia 5.3 is yet to be launched in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.55-inch IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 665 SoC, a 4000mAh battery, and other standard aspects.